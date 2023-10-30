Las Vegas Grand Prix Flamingo bridge open for motorists

Motorists navigate over the completed temporary Las Vegas Grand Prix Flamingo bridge over Koval Lane, on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

A key piece of infrastructure has opened to motorists weeks before the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix takes place on roads in the resort corridor.

Installation of the massive Flamingo Road bridge over Koval Lane was completed last week, with the 760-foot bridge serving as a major piece to allow approved traffic into and out of the Strip area when F1 drivers are on the 3.8-mile circuit Nov. 16-18. The approved traffic includes resort guests, those with reservations or show tickets to a resort in the affected area, law enforcement, first responders and resort employees.

When racing is not occurring, the bridge is open to all traffic and features two lanes in each direction on Flamingo. The bridge allows drivers to bypass the traffic signal while driving on Flamingo over Koval.

One general-purpose lane in each direction on the sides of the bridge allows motorists to access businesses on Koval from Flamingo. The lanes also continue to travel to eastbound and westbound Flamingo, with the traffic signal at Koval in play.

Pedestrians are not allowed on the four-lane Flamingo bridge. The peak of the bridge features metal walls on both sides to deter drivers from stopping to take in the race action when the track is hot. The speed limit on the bridge is 15 mph, according to Las Vegas Grand Prix officials.

How to navigate

When approaching eastbound Flamingo traveling from Las Vegas Boulevard to access the bridge, motorists must use the two far-left lanes. To continue onto the surface street of Flamingo to access Koval, drivers should stay in the far-right lane at the merging point at the bridge. Going right on Koval leads drivers to Ellis Island and the F1 pit building.

The same directions apply to motorists traveling west on Flamingo toward the Strip. Access to Koval Lane is available on the far-right surface street lane, with access to the two lanes of the bridge available on the two far-left lanes. Access to the Shell gas station and the Westin is available from the Flamingo surface street lane. Drivers encounter Linq Lane shortly after exiting the bridge.

It took a little over a week to install the bridge — a period that saw traffic at the intersection shut off.

Once the race is over, the bridge won’t be disassembled for a few weeks to ensure traffic isn’t affected during the National Finals Rodeo.

