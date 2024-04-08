Treasure Island looks to rename road in honor of Cirque show

The road leading to a Strip resort soon may be renamed to celebrate a milestone for the hotel and for the iconic show that has made its home there for decades.

Artist Thomas Archey of "Mystère" by Cirque du Soleil dances at a pop up performance to commemorate the show’s 30th anniversary at Treasure Island Hotel & Casino on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Treasure Island owner Phil Ruffin wants to rename the road, running east-west between the Strip and the resort, to commemorate the hotel’s more than 30 years in operation and celebrate the longest-running Cirque du Soleil show on the Strip.

The resort is seeking approval from Clark County to rename Sirens Cove Boulevard to Mystère Dreams Avenue, in a move to honor the TI and Cirque Du Soleil’s “Mystère,” which has been held at the TI since 1993, the same year the resort opened, according to a justification letter filed to the county’s comprehensive planning department by Treasure Island executive Don Voss on behalf of Ruffin.

In 2008, Siren Cove Boulevard replaced the original street name of Buccaneer Bay Boulevard to commemorate the five-year anniversary of the former “Sirens of TI” show, which ran nightly for 10 years, between 2003 and 2013. The free show centered on pirate ships located on a body of water in front of the Strip property and featured stunts and pyrotechnics.

The name change request includes the inclusion of an accent symbol over the “e” in Mystère, an uncommon feature among Las Vegas road signs.

Reguilations require all street name changes to be submitted to the Las Vegas Combined Fire Communications Center to avoid conflicts, according to Clark County spokeswoman Stacey Welling.

“Our planning staff say the name was approved through the center with the accent mark included,” Welling said in an email.

The county doesn’t have a listing of street names that feature accent marks, but at least one other one exists in the resort corridor: Mel Tormé Way. It runs between Spring Mountain Road and Sammy Davis Jr. Drive on the south side of the Fashion Show Mall, then intersects with Sirens Cove Boulevard at the TI after Spring Mountain.

County staff recommends passing the request, which will be heard during Tuesday’s scheduled Paradise Town Board Advisory Board meeting. It will then need to be approved at a future Clark County Commission meeting before being finalized.

If approved the TI will be responsible for installing the new street signs to county standards. The resort will have 60 days from the approval date to add the new street signage.

