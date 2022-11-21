Major work slated to begin on I-15/Trop interchange project

As the $305 million revamp of the Interstate 15-Tropicana interchange rolls along, motorists who routinely travel through the area need to stay up to date on the latest happenings.

Vehicles commute on Interstate 15 near Hacienda Avenue, within the I-15-Tropicana interchange project's scope seen on Sept. 30, 2022. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal.)

First, some good news:

The lane restrictions on the 215 Beltway westbound to I-15 northbound and on I-15 from Warm Springs Road to Hacienda Avenue are set to clear by Wednesday, ahead of the busy Thanksgiving Day weekend commute. Currently, the 215 westbound onramp to I-15 northbound goes down to one lane, causing daily traffic backups on the beltway.

“I’m sure that will be a relief for drivers who use that connector regularly,” said Justin Hopkins, Nevada Department of Transportation spokesman.

The approximately three-year project began this summer and is estimated to be substantially completed at the end of 2024. Full project closeout is tabbed for mid-2025. The project includes completely rebuilding the Tropicana Avenue interchange. The Tropicana bridge will be widened and raised 4 feet, with the flyover ramp from I-15 southbound above it being partially reconstructed and raised as well.

The project will be carried out in four phases, with it currently in Phase 1.

Now, to the work that will impact other areas surrounding the project:

In December, widening work will occur on Tropicana between Dean Martin Drive and Polaris Avenue. This work will be done in three sections.

The first section, set to begin in late December or early January, will shift all traffic on Tropicana to the outside lanes in both directions while crews demolish the median. That’s needed to allow for traffic shifts as the widening occurs.

Following that, traffic will be shifted south into the eastbound lanes to widen the north side. Lanes will be shifted to the north side to widen the south side thereafter, Hopkins said.

“We do not have specific dates at this time but anticipate that work to conclude in spring of 2023,” Hopkins said.

The biggest upcoming traffic impacts are tentatively expected to begin in mid-January when crews begin to partially reconstruct the I-15 southbound to Tropicana eastbound flyover ramp and start to demolish the Tropicana bridge over I-15.

Lane restrictions tied to the Tropicana-focused work include I-15 in both directions, Tropicana and the freeway ramps in the area and on Frank Sinatra Drive. This work will last through fall 2023.

Additionally, the Harmon half-interchange where high-occupancy vehicle drop lanes going from I-15 northbound to Harmon and from Harmon to I-15 southbound will be constructed and in use by fall 2023.

“The work currently conducted on the side of I-15 and over the Harmon channel is to accommodate the widening necessary for that interchange,” Hopkins said.

Once the work is done it will create a more seamless travel experience in the south resort corridor, including to and from such hot spots as Allegiant Stadium and T-Mobile Arena.

