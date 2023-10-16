65°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Road Warrior

Massive F1 bridge installation to close busy eastside intersection

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 16, 2023 - 6:01 am
 
An RTC bus drives across a span as the Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc. gives a preview of the tempor ...
An RTC bus drives across a span as the Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc. gives a preview of the temporary vehicular bridges at the Tropicana 38 site on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Barricaded fencing will be in place beneath the spoons and along the track as the Las Vegas Gra ...
Barricaded fencing will be in place beneath the spoons and along the track as the Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc. gives a preview of the temporary vehicular bridges at the Tropicana 38 site on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

One of the most disruptive of the road closures tied to the Las Vegas Grand Prix circuit setup is scheduled to begin this week.

Crews will install a massive temporary bridge on Flamingo Road over Koval Lane over several days during the next couple of weeks. On average 52,000 vehicles travel through the intersection daily, according to Nevada Department of Transportation data.

The intersection of Flamingo and Koval will experience partial and full road closures through Oct. 25 for the installation of the temporary vehicular bridge.

Motorists will want to avoid Flamingo and Koval as the bridge is installed in phases.

The work began on Oct. 8 with Flamingo closed west of the Koval intersection to the Westin Hotel entry. Flamingo Road was closed to both east and westbound traffic during the closure that runs through 9 p.m. Monday.

The second phase of work involves the intersection of Flamingo and Koval being closed to traffic in all directions beginning from 9 p.m. Monday until 9 p.m. on Oct. 21 .

The last phase starts at 9 p.m. Oct. 21 and runs through 9 p.m. Oct. 25, when Flamingo in both directions will see lane closures, but traffic in both directions of Koval will not be restricted.

The four-lane, 760-foot structure will allow approved traffic to cross over the race track when drivers are on the course. That traffic will be limited to hotel employees and guests with proper credentials.

“The temporary vehicular bridges are a special feature for the Las Vegas Grand Prix,” said Terry Miller of Miller Project Management, who leads infrastructure work tied to the race.“Unlike many other city circuits where Formula One has events, we don’t have a lot of overpasses in this corridor that allows traffic to move freely over the main circuit area. So we have to build the overpasses.”

When the track isn’t in use, the bridge will be open to all traffic, along with the general purpose lanes of Flamingo. Drivers on Flamingo will be able to bypass the traffic signal at the intersection during non-race hours while utilizing the bridge.

Because of the bridge construction at the intersection of Flamingo and Koval, until further notice, Regional Transportation of Southern Nevada bus Route 202 — Flamingo and the Centennial Express — will detour off Flamingo.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X. Send questions and comments to roadwarrior@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
9M pounds of crab legs later, Bellagio’s Day 1 employees keep resort humming
9M pounds of crab legs later, Bellagio’s Day 1 employees keep resort humming
2
In Vegas, Somers starred at original MGM, Las Vegas Hilton
In Vegas, Somers starred at original MGM, Las Vegas Hilton
3
Aces can’t finish off WNBA Finals sweep; All-Star injured — PHOTOS
Aces can’t finish off WNBA Finals sweep; All-Star injured — PHOTOS
4
CCSD loses appeal in case of embarrassing yearbook photo
CCSD loses appeal in case of embarrassing yearbook photo
5
High roller offers $500K reward, says he was drugged while gambling
High roller offers $500K reward, says he was drugged while gambling
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Las Vegas Grand Prix paving, setup heads down final stretch
Las Vegas Grand Prix paving, setup heads down final stretch
Driving on I-15 soon? Get ready for more closure chaos
Driving on I-15 soon? Get ready for more closure chaos
New I-15 part-time lane pushes traffic bottleneck south of NV-CA border
New I-15 part-time lane pushes traffic bottleneck south of NV-CA border
How will Strip workers get around during F1? LVCVA thinks it has an answer
How will Strip workers get around during F1? LVCVA thinks it has an answer
Las Vegas Grand Prix to begin at 10 p.m., race organizers confirm
Las Vegas Grand Prix to begin at 10 p.m., race organizers confirm
Life is Beautiful is this weekend. Here’s where to avoid driving
Life is Beautiful is this weekend. Here’s where to avoid driving