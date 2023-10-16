Massive F1 bridge installation to close busy eastside intersection

One of the most disruptive of the road closures tied to the Las Vegas Grand Prix circuit setup is scheduled to begin this week.

An RTC bus drives across a span as the Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc. gives a preview of the temporary vehicular bridges at the Tropicana 38 site on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Barricaded fencing will be in place beneath the spoons and along the track as the Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc. gives a preview of the temporary vehicular bridges at the Tropicana 38 site on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

One of the most disruptive of the road closures tied to the Las Vegas Grand Prix circuit setup is scheduled to begin this week.

Crews will install a massive temporary bridge on Flamingo Road over Koval Lane over several days during the next couple of weeks. On average 52,000 vehicles travel through the intersection daily, according to Nevada Department of Transportation data.

The intersection of Flamingo and Koval will experience partial and full road closures through Oct. 25 for the installation of the temporary vehicular bridge.

Motorists will want to avoid Flamingo and Koval as the bridge is installed in phases.

The work began on Oct. 8 with Flamingo closed west of the Koval intersection to the Westin Hotel entry. Flamingo Road was closed to both east and westbound traffic during the closure that runs through 9 p.m. Monday.

The second phase of work involves the intersection of Flamingo and Koval being closed to traffic in all directions beginning from 9 p.m. Monday until 9 p.m. on Oct. 21 .

The last phase starts at 9 p.m. Oct. 21 and runs through 9 p.m. Oct. 25, when Flamingo in both directions will see lane closures, but traffic in both directions of Koval will not be restricted.

The four-lane, 760-foot structure will allow approved traffic to cross over the race track when drivers are on the course. That traffic will be limited to hotel employees and guests with proper credentials.

“The temporary vehicular bridges are a special feature for the Las Vegas Grand Prix,” said Terry Miller of Miller Project Management, who leads infrastructure work tied to the race.“Unlike many other city circuits where Formula One has events, we don’t have a lot of overpasses in this corridor that allows traffic to move freely over the main circuit area. So we have to build the overpasses.”

When the track isn’t in use, the bridge will be open to all traffic, along with the general purpose lanes of Flamingo. Drivers on Flamingo will be able to bypass the traffic signal at the intersection during non-race hours while utilizing the bridge.

Because of the bridge construction at the intersection of Flamingo and Koval, until further notice, Regional Transportation of Southern Nevada bus Route 202 — Flamingo and the Centennial Express — will detour off Flamingo.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X. Send questions and comments to roadwarrior@reviewjournal.com.