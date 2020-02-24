Nevadans urged to get Real IDs ahead of Oct. 1 deadline

As Oct. 1 creeps closer Nevada residents who haven’t gotten their Real ID are urged to step on it to avoid possible long lines.

A sample of Nevada‘s Real ID (Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles)

A $9 million pedestrian bridge crossing Summerlin Parkway will link a large segment of the community to a park while providing access to schools, churches and other areas for neighborhoods north of Washington Avenue. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

As Oct. 1 creeps closer, Nevada officials are asking Nevada residents to “get real” when it comes to their identification cards and driver’s licenses.

With just over seven months left until the deadline, Nevadans will need to obtain a Real ID from the state Department of Motor Vehicles to board domestic airline flights — if they don’t possess a passport.

Instead of waiting until the weeks before Oct. 1, and likely long wait times, DMV officials recommend setting an appointment and getting a Real ID as soon as possible.

“We don’t want a single Nevadan to get turned away at the airport for non-compliant identification,” said Gov. Steve Sisolak. “A Real ID ensures that Nevadans can continue to securely and efficiently travel for work and leisure.”

The DMV has set up a dedicated website for the Real ID, to ensure residents are aware of the specific documentation they need to obtain a Real ID.

To further assist residents, the DMV is hosting a series of town halls across the state on Wednesday. The Las Vegas-area meeting takes place at 6 p.m. at the Flamingo Road location, at 8250 W. Flamingo.

Residents can bring their Real ID documentation to the town hall for review. Those who have all required documents will be given a “boarding pass” to get expedited service when they are ready to apply for their Real ID.

The first step in knowing if you’re compliant is to check whether your driver’s license or ID card has a gold star in the upper right corner, said DMV Director Julie Butler.

“If your license has the gold star, you already have a Real ID. You’re good to go,” Butler said. “If not, visit GetRealNevada.com, find out exactly what documents you need and bring them to a town hall or to another DMV office for review.”

Summerlin Parkway closure

A pair of full overnight closures of Summerlin Parkway kicks off Monday night tied to work on the under-construction $9 million pedestrian bridge.

Summerlin Parkway westbound will close to traffic from 9 p.m. Monday until 5 a.m. Tuesday between Buffalo Drive and Rampart Boulevard, Las Vega officials announced last week.

Westbound motorists will exit Summerlin Parkway at Buffalo and will be able to re-enter Summerlin Parkway at Rampart.

Then Summerlin Parkway eastbound will shut to traffic from 9 a.m. Tuesday until 5 a.m. Wednesday between Buffalo Drive and Rampart Boulevard.

Eastbound motorists will exit Summerlin Parkway at Rampart and be able to re-enter Summerlin Parkway at Buffalo.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid this portion of Summerlin Parkway during the closures.

The pair of overnight closures are needed to paint the bottom and sides of the new pedestrian bridge structure over Summerlin Parkway.

The bridge is under construction on both sides of Summerlin Parkway at Cimarron Road and Kellogg Zaher Sports Complex.

Inclement weather either night could force the closures to be rescheduled. Daytime lane restrictions could be required as work progresses.

The project includes constructing a concrete pedestrian bridge spanning Summerlin Parkway at Cimarron Road, trail and landscaping improvements, and trail connections to the Cimarron Road and Bonanza Trail areas.

The project is funded by Nevada Department of Transportation and Federal Highway Administration Transportation Enhancement.

Completion of the pedestrian bridge is scheduled for April.

