Road projects to lead to traffic disruptions this week in Las Vegas

Traffic on Interstate 15 southbound seen from the Harmon Avenue HOV drop lane on-ramp on Feb. 19, 2024.



Motorists navigate on U.S. Highway 95, on Friday, March 10, 2023, as seen from Russell Road overpass in Henderson.

With so many road projects occurring all over the Las Vegas Valley, knowing where the related road impacts will be is a must to ensure your daily commute isn’t one stuck in traffic looking at the unofficial state flower: the traffic cone.

Here is a list of some of the many road improvement projects taking place around town and the latest travel issues associated with them. Interstate 15 leads the charge with multiple projects leading to lane restrictions across and just outside of the valley.

Pave-A-Thon weekend two

After the northbound lanes of I-15 between Warm Springs and Flamingo roads were closed to traffic over the weekend, it will be the southbound lanes’ turn this weekend.

Between 9 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Aug. 5, I-15 southbound between Flamingo and Warm Springs roads will be closed to traffic, as repaving operations take place on the busy stretch of freeway.

I-15 south restrictions

Motorists who travel on I-15 south may have already taken notice of lane restrictions on the southbound lanes.

Last week the stretch of I-15 southbound between the 215 Beltway and Silverado Ranch Boulevard was constricted to three lanes, as part of the ongoing $86 million widening project occurring on the interstate between Sloan and Warm Springs roads.

The project will widen I-15 along the work zone from six general purpose lanes to between eight and 10 lanes and add high occupancy vehicle lanes between St. Rose Parkway and Blue Diamond Road.

I-15 north restrictions

A mile north down I-15, lane restrictions will be in place for work being conducted on the freeway just northeast of Las Vegas.

Portions of I-15 will go down to once lane on various days for crews to install temporary barrier rails, drainage pipes and culverts, and to carry out roadway excavation and paving Monday through Thursday between 6 p.m. and 3 p.m. On Friday, I-15 northbound and southbound will be reduced to one lane between Ute and Byron.

Then through Aug. 15 daily, both directions of I-15 will go down to one lane intermittently between 5 a.m. and 3 p.m. between Ute and Byron.

U.S. 95/Charleston project

The U.S. Highway 95/Charleston Boulevard project is nearing substantial completion, but before that occurs there are planned lane restrictions set to occur this week.

Occurring between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. nightly through Friday, Charleston eastbound and westbound will be reduced to one lane between Sacramento Drive and Honolulu Street.

The work is part of the final phase of the U.S. 95/Charleston project, which began in August 2022 and is slated to wrap up this month.

U.S. 95 ramp closures

Extended ramp closures and lane restrictions on U.S. 95 in Henderson and the eastern Las Vegas Valley are planned for this week. Crews will be conducting loop installation and reflectivity testing on U.S. 95 between Sunset Road and Wyoming Avenue, NDOT announced last week.

U.S. 95 southbound will be reduced to one lane between Nellis Boulevard and Galleria Drive from 8 p.m. Monday and 5 a.m. Tuesday. During that time, the Galleria off-ramp to southbound U.S. 95 will also be closed.

The Galleria on-ramp to U.S. 95 southbound will be closed between 8 p.m. Tuesday and 5 a.m. Wednesday, while The Galleria on-ramp to U.S. 95 northbound will be closed between 8 p.m. Wednesday and 5 a.m. Thursday.

U.S. 95 northbound will be reduced to one lane from Nellis to Russell Road from 8 p.m. Thursday and 5 a.m. Friday.

During that time, the Russell on-ramp to U.S. 95 northbound also will be closed.

Rolling one-lane closures on both directions of U.S. 95 are planned between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. Friday, between Mountain Vista Street to Sunset Road. Traffic control measures will be carried out by attenuator trucks.

Henderson Eastern Avenue work

A worn-down portion of Eastern Avenue near Anthem is set to receive a temporary fix following resident complaints about the roadway.

Eastern between Sunridge Heights Parkway and Grand Hills Drive will see lane restriction between Monday and Aug. 11. as crews carry out the temporary fix to the bumpy stretch of road, Henderson officials announced last week.

A permanent fix to the road is in the works, with the Eastern Avenue Project beginning early next year.

Although there’s a seemingly endless amount of road projects occurring across the valley, the projects are needed as the area continues to grow. Remember to use patience and proceed with caution while traveling through the work zones and around those working to bring you a better commute.

