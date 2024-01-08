Summerlin Parkway-215 interchange upgrade project to begin this year

After a recent Road Warrior column highlighting three major projects planned for 2024 published, a reader had questions about one in Summerlin.

A sign for Summerlin on Summerlin Parkway, near Rampart Boulevard in Las Vegas

The 215 Beltway-Summerlin Parkway interchange project, which was scheduled to begin last year has still yet to commence. Las Vegas Review-Journal reader Mike Lucas took notice of that.

“Haven’t seen any sign of work or any reporting about when it might happen lately,” Lucas wrote in an email, noting a February 2023 article on the planned project.”Just read your article of the three big projects and that wasn’t listed. Any updates?”

Mike, you’re right, this project is definitely big enough to be considered one of the biggest road projects kicking off this year, but there’s only so much room for each column.

So, here’s an update.

Originally pegged to begin last year, the project is now on track to kick off during the second half of 2024, according to Clark County spokesman Erik Pappa.

The $110 million project will significantly improve traffic where the 215 meets Summerlin Parkway. The cost of the project could rise further by the start date, due to the estimate being set last year.

“We know the project costs will be higher due to inflationary pressures and design enhancements but I don’t have a solid estimate to give you at this time,” Pappa said.

There were a multitude of reasons behind why the project was delayed form starting last year as planned.

“We have been working through the project design with some additional improvements as well as coordination with utilities to allow for concurrent construction and coordination with adjacent land development,” Pappa said. “Additionally, the entity responsible for maintaining Summerlin Parkway changed from the city of Las Vegas to NDOT so we are working through permitting with a new entity.”

Highlights of the project include reconfiguring existing interchange ramps and the construction of new ramps.

Four new roadway bridges, widening the existing Summerlin Parkway bridge, and adding three new trail bridges are also planned as part of the project.

Crews will also build new retaining walls, storm drainage facilities, curbs, gutters, sidewalks, street lighting and modify traffic signals and utility modifications and relocations and pavement markings.

The project is expected to take about two years to finish, Pappa said.

The massive project comes on the heels of a seven-month long project that occurred last year on Summerlin Parkway between 215 and Buffalo Drive. Work included repaving the stretch of road and cleaning up the median between the two sides of Summerlin Parkway.

