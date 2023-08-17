Summerlin Parkway road project heads toward completion

Crews are in the final phases of the Summerlin Parkway repaving and cleanup project that began in late February.

A monthslong road project on Summerlin Parkway is heading toward the finish line.

Crews are in the final phases of the Summerlin Parkway repaving and cleanup project that began in late February on the busy road between Buffalo Drive and the 215 Beltway.

Over the next two weeks, final paving operations will occur, leading to overnight lane restrictions on portions 0f Summerlin Parkway. Those will be in place between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. nightly between Anasazi Drive and Rampart Boulevard on the eastbound portion and between Rampart and Town Center Drive on the westbound side.

The contractor is in the process of completing the open-grade paving and addressing traffic signals for the upcoming two weeks. Ramp closures within the work zone also are possible over the next two weeks.

After the paving operations are complete, crews will work to identify any repair issues that linger after initial work is completed. Nevada Department of Transportation spokesman Justin Hopkins indicated that the project should be finalized by late September.

“We are also about to enter the cleanup phase, wherein the area will be thoroughly tidied to ensure a clean environment for drivers,” Hopkins said in an email. “We really appreciate the patience exhibited by the Summerlin Community. Since before the project began, we have worked with stakeholders in the area to keep them abreast of closures and restrictions. We will continue to keep an open line of communication throughout the remainder of the project.”

