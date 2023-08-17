96°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Traffic

Summerlin Parkway road project heads toward completion

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 17, 2023 - 9:46 am
 
The sky explodes in color as the sun rises in the east adjacent to the Summerlin Parkway on Wed ...
The sky explodes in color as the sun rises in the east adjacent to the Summerlin Parkway on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A monthslong road project on Summerlin Parkway is heading toward the finish line.

Crews are in the final phases of the Summerlin Parkway repaving and cleanup project that began in late February on the busy road between Buffalo Drive and the 215 Beltway.

Over the next two weeks, final paving operations will occur, leading to overnight lane restrictions on portions 0f Summerlin Parkway. Those will be in place between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. nightly between Anasazi Drive and Rampart Boulevard on the eastbound portion and between Rampart and Town Center Drive on the westbound side.

The contractor is in the process of completing the open-grade paving and addressing traffic signals for the upcoming two weeks. Ramp closures within the work zone also are possible over the next two weeks.

After the paving operations are complete, crews will work to identify any repair issues that linger after initial work is completed. Nevada Department of Transportation spokesman Justin Hopkins indicated that the project should be finalized by late September.

“We are also about to enter the cleanup phase, wherein the area will be thoroughly tidied to ensure a clean environment for drivers,” Hopkins said in an email. “We really appreciate the patience exhibited by the Summerlin Community. Since before the project began, we have worked with stakeholders in the area to keep them abreast of closures and restrictions. We will continue to keep an open line of communication throughout the remainder of the project.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.

MOST READ
1
Vegas No. 1 for homeowners looking to move, report says
Vegas No. 1 for homeowners looking to move, report says
2
Hard Rock closer to construction of guitar-shaped hotel on Strip
Hard Rock closer to construction of guitar-shaped hotel on Strip
3
Henderson’s one-hitter not good enough in World Series defeat
Henderson’s one-hitter not good enough in World Series defeat
4
CARTOONS: This is what Trump does to his haters
CARTOONS: This is what Trump does to his haters
5
Still want to see U2? Tickets remain for Sphere shows
Still want to see U2? Tickets remain for Sphere shows
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Yet another I-15 road project planned for stretch north of Las Vegas
Yet another I-15 road project planned for stretch north of Las Vegas
215 widening project underway near I-15 in south valley
215 widening project underway near I-15 in south valley
NDOT optimistic new lanes will be open before F1 race
NDOT optimistic new lanes will be open before F1 race
Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix paving continues with lane closures coming
Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix paving continues with lane closures coming
Tropicana Avenue to close overnight near south Strip
Tropicana Avenue to close overnight near south Strip
Paving of F1 track in Las Vegas nearing completion
Paving of F1 track in Las Vegas nearing completion