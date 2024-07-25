I-15 stretch to fully close to traffic this weekend
Two straight weekends of major directional closures on a 6-mile portion of Interstate 15 near the resort corridor kicks off Friday night.
The two-part Pave-A-Thon operation along the busy freeway begins with crews shutting down a stretch of I-15 northbound between Warm Springs and Flamingo roads beginning at 9 p.m. Friday, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.
Paving operations between Tropicana Avenue and Flamingo roads will wrap up at 5 a.m. Sunday, with the rest of the work zone set to reopen at 5 a.m. Monday, according to NDOT.
Once the portion of I-15 northbound between Warm Springs and Hacienda Avenue reopens Monday, a four-lane configuration will be in place, replacing the three-lane setup that has been in place, according to NDOT spokeswoman Kelsey McFarland.
After this weekend’s work is completed, another major closure of I-15 between Flamingo and Warm Springs will occur next weekend, this time on the southbound lanes.
Repaving operations on the southbound lanes will occur between 9 p.m. Aug. 2 and 5 a.m. Aug. 5. This closure will see the entire stretch reopen on the morning of Aug. 5.
A suggested detour during this closure includes exiting I-15 southbound at Flamingo and heading west to Decatur Boulevard. Motorists should head south on Decatur to the 215 Beltway where they will head east until they reach the I-15 southbound on-ramp.
