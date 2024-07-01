Las Vegas motorists should prepare for ‘Pave-A-Thon’ near Strip

81°F
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 1, 2024 - 1:19 pm
 
Updated July 1, 2024 - 2:18 pm

Full directional closures of a 6-mile stretch of Interstate 15 are planned for consecutive weekends beginning later this month near the resort corridor for a “Pave-A-Thon” operation.

The marathon repaving work will occur on I-15 between Flamingo and Warm Springs roads with the northbound lanes being shut down between July 26 and July 29, and the southbound lanes being closed the following weekend, Aug. 2 and Aug. 5, the Nevada Department of Transportation announced Monday.

Northbound repaving operations along the stretch of I-15 will occur between 9 p.m. July 26 and 5 a.m. July 29. The portion of I-15 northbound between Russell and Flamingo roads will reopen by 5 a.m. July 28, with the stretch between Russell and Warm Springs planned to be reopened by 5 a.m. July 29, according to NDOT.

During the following weekend, southbound repaving operations along the stretch will occur between 9 p.m. Aug.2 and 9 p.m. Aug. 5. That closure includes I-15 southbound between Flamingo and Warm Springs for the entirety of the repaving.

Although not directly related to the ongoing I-15/Tropicana Interchange project, the interstate repaving was included in the project’s contract because of improvements needed along the stretch and the availability of equipment that is already present.

Multiple overheard signs and two active traffic management signs also will be added north of the Tropicana interchange as part of this work.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.

