105°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Traffic

Motorcyclist from San Diego killed in crash near Mesquite

Nevada Highway Patrol (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Highway Patrol (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
File - The temporary bridge on Flamingo Road over Koval Lane due to Formula One Las Vegas Grand ...
Grand Prix traffic plan on track for August release; race infrastructure work to follow
Domestic dispute leads to arrest of driver in fatal hit-and-run crash near UNLV
Traffic in the northbound lanes of Interstate 15, near Sahara Avenue Exit in Las Vegas on Thurs ...
What are those bumps on Las Vegas roads?
The Metropolitan Police Department investigates the scene of a fatal four vehicle crash on Sout ...
‘An unfortunate trend’: Deaths on Nevada roads at higher pace than 2023
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 24, 2024 - 1:03 pm
 

A 41-year-old woman from San Diego was killed when her motorcycle was struck from behind in Mesquite, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

The crash occurred just after 2:40 a.m. July 16 on southbound Interstate 15 near Mile Marker 123, the Highway Patrol said in a release. A gray 2020 Hyundai Sonata sedan and a black Harley-Davidson low rider motorcycle were southbound on I-15 when the Sonata struck the cycle.

The rider was ejected while the motorcycle spun left and went into the center median. The Sonata spun and also stopped in the median.

Rebecca Lynn Taylor was later pronounced dead at a local hospital, the release said. The operator of the Sonata remained at the scene and is cooperating with authorities.

There have been 43 crashes resulting in 51 deaths in the Highway Patrol’s Southern Command area in 2024.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Portion of Interstate 15 shut down for barricade
recommend 2
Brightline’s Vegas-to-LA rail line project sees more progress
recommend 3
3 killed in 2 hit-and-run crashes in Las Vegas, suspects at large
recommend 4
Las Vegas police locate driver accused in fatal hit-and-run crash near UNLV
recommend 5
Bicyclist struck in east Las Vegas Valley dies from injuries
recommend 6
Motorcyclist killed in south central Las Vegas Valley crash