Motorcyclist from San Diego killed in crash near Mesquite

A 41-year-old woman from San Diego was killed when her motorcycle was struck from behind in Mesquite, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

The crash occurred just after 2:40 a.m. July 16 on southbound Interstate 15 near Mile Marker 123, the Highway Patrol said in a release. A gray 2020 Hyundai Sonata sedan and a black Harley-Davidson low rider motorcycle were southbound on I-15 when the Sonata struck the cycle.

The rider was ejected while the motorcycle spun left and went into the center median. The Sonata spun and also stopped in the median.

Rebecca Lynn Taylor was later pronounced dead at a local hospital, the release said. The operator of the Sonata remained at the scene and is cooperating with authorities.

There have been 43 crashes resulting in 51 deaths in the Highway Patrol’s Southern Command area in 2024.

