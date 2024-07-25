Cakes charred after bakery truck catches fire on Las Vegas highway

A Freed’s Bakery delivery truck caught fire on the 215 Beltway, leaving the truck — and several cakes — charred.

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue responds to a Freed’s Bakery delivery truck fire along the 215 Beltway, Thursday, July 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The charred remains of a Freed’s Bakery delivery truck sits after Las Vegas Fire & Rescue responds to the call along the 215 Beltway, Thursday, July 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Charred cakes dry off after Las Vegas Fire & Rescue responds to a Freed’s Bakery delivery truck fire along the 215 Beltway, Thursday, July 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue responded to the incident around 1:23 p.m. on the freeway near the Summerlin Parkway off-ramp and extinguished the fire, the fire department said in a news release.

The driver was not injured.

