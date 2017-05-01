3 things to watch for on day 85 of the Nevada Legislature — VIDEO

Here are three things to watch on day 85 of the 2017 legislative session:
1. Economic Forum. The most important legislative meeting of the day does not include legislators. Nevada’s Economic Forum meets and will make binding revenue projections for Nevada’s upcoming budget.
2. Annual sessions. Sen. Joyce Woodhouse, D-Henderson, wants to create annual legislative sessions and remove constitution limitations on legislator pay. Senate Joint Resolution 11 is up in Senate Legislative Operations and Elections.
3. Bestiality. Assembly Bill 391 would make bestiality a crime and require anyone convicted to relinquish ownership of any animal. The proposal by Assemblyman Richard Carrillo, D-Las Vegas, is up in Senate Judiciary.
