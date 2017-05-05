3 things to watch for on day 89 of the Nevada Legislature

Nevada Assemblywoman Maggie Carlton, D-Las Vegas, talks about the Department of Motor Vehicle budget during a hearing at the Legislative Building in Carson City, Nev., on Tuesday, May 5, 2015. The joint budget committee voted in support of a number of fixes to help reduce long wait lines at crowded DMV offices. (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Here are three things to watch on day 89 of the 2017 legislative session:

1. Reflexology licensing. Individuals practicing reflexology and structural integration would have to be licensed by the renamed Board of Message Therapy under Assembly Bill 179. The proposal by Assemblywoman Maggie Carlton, D-Las Vegas, is up in Senate Commerce, Labor and Energy.

2. PLAs for LVCVA. Senate Bill 464 would allow the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority to require a project labor agreement for the expansion of its convention authority. The proposal by Senate Government Affairs will be in Assembly Government Affairs.

3. Donated drugs. Sen. Joe Hardy, R-Boulder City, wants to create a prescription drug donation program to accept prescription drugs, except marijuana. Senate Bill 91 in Assembly Health and Human Services.

