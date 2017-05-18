ad-fullscreen
Victor Joecks

3 things to watch for on Legislative Session Day 102

By Victor Joecks Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 18, 2017 - 12:19 am
 

Here are three things to watch on day 102 of the 2017 legislative session:

1. Education funding. Assembly Education has two bills up for work session dealing with education funding. Senate Bill 178 creates weighted funding for certain students and Senate Bill 390 expands Zoom schools.

2. Ethics. Nevada’s Commission on Ethics wants to overhaul many of its rules and regulations, including adding remedies and prohibiting public employees from taking unethical actions to benefit someone with whom they have a personal or business relationship. Senate Bill 84 is up in Assembly Legislative Operations and Elections.

3. Foreclosure Mediation Program. It’s been years since Nevada has had a foreclosure crisis, but Senate Judiciary wants to permanently enshrine the Foreclosure Mediation Program. Senate Bill 490 is up in Senate Finance.

Contact Victor Joecks at vjoecks@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4698. Follow @victorjoecks on Twitter.

