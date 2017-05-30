3 things to watch on Legislative Session Day 114

Assemblywoman Daniele Monroe-Moreno, D-North Las Vegas. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

From left, Nevada lawmakers Sen. Scott Hammond, Assemblyman Paul Anderson and Sen. Ben Kieckhefer, attend the school choice event in Carson City on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. (Sean Whaley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sen. Julia Ratti, D-Sparks, talks Wednesday to the Senate Judiciary Committee about a measure intended to keep firearms from people who pose a danger to themselves or others. (Ben Botkin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Here are three things to watch on day 114 of the 2017 Legislative Session:

1. Let’s make a deal. Leaders from both parties are working on a compromise that would fund Education Savings Accounts and give Democrats one of their priorities. The bill was heard for the first time on Monday night, and many budget bills are waiting on this deal. When will it happen?

2. Outlawing private prisons. Assemblywoman Daniele Monroe-Moreno, D-North Las Vegas, wants to end privately run prisons in Nevada. Assembly Bill 303 is scheduled to be heard in the Senate Judiciary committee.

3. Property tax hike. Senate Joint Resolution 14 would increase property taxes by resetting a home’s taxable value upon sale. The proposal by Senate Revenue and Economic Development is slated for Assembly Taxation committee.

