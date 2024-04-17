86°F
Politics and Government

2 articles of impeachment against Homeland Security secretary dismissed, ending trial

By Mary Clare Jalonick The Associated Press
April 17, 2024 - 10:11 am
 
Updated April 17, 2024 - 1:29 pm

WASHINGTON — The Senate has dismissed all impeachment charges against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, ending the House Republican push to remove the Cabinet secretary from office over his handling of the U.S.-Mexico border.

The two votes effectively end the trial before arguments ever began. Senators voted separately to dismiss the two articles of impeachment, arguing that they were unconstitutional.

The first article charged Mayorkas with “willful and systemic refusal to comply with the law.” The second article charged Mayorkas with a “breach of trust” for saying the border was secure.

Republicans had argued for a full impeachment trial against Mayorkas.

