2 articles of impeachment against Homeland Security secretary dismissed, ending trial

The Senate has dismissed all impeachment charges against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, ending the House Republican push to remove the Cabinet secretary from office.

Nevada Senate race heats up as candidates rake in donations — or loans

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas testifies before the House Committee on Homeland Security during a hearing on "A Review of the Fiscal Year 2025 Budget Request for the Department of Homeland Security" on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

FILE - Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., talks withreporters to discuss efforts to pass the final set of spending bills to avoid a partial government shutdown, at the Capitol in Washington, March 20, 2024. The race is on for Congress to pass the final spending package for the current budget year and push any threats of a government shutdown to the fall. With spending set to expire for several key federal agencies at midnight Friday, the House and Senate are expected to take up a $1.2 trillion measure that combines six annual spending bills into one package.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

House Impeachment Managers from left, Rep. Michael Guest, R-Miss., Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul, R-Texas, House Committee on Homeland Security Chairman Mark Green, R-Tenn., and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., walk cross the Capitol Rotunda to the Senate chamber to deliver Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas' Impeachment Articles at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, April 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is sworn-in before the House Committee on Homeland Security during a hearing on "A Review of the Fiscal Year 2025 Budget Request for the Department of Homeland Security" on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas testifies before the House Committee on Homeland Security during a hearing on "A Review of the Fiscal Year 2025 Budget Request for the Department of Homeland Security" on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

WASHINGTON — The Senate has dismissed all impeachment charges against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, ending the House Republican push to remove the Cabinet secretary from office over his handling of the U.S.-Mexico border.

The two votes effectively end the trial before arguments ever began. Senators voted separately to dismiss the two articles of impeachment, arguing that they were unconstitutional.

The first article charged Mayorkas with “willful and systemic refusal to comply with the law.” The second article charged Mayorkas with a “breach of trust” for saying the border was secure.

Republicans had argued for a full impeachment trial against Mayorkas.