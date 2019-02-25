Bill would allow Nevada police to search phones at crash scenes

A bill before the Assembly Committee on Judiciary would help enforce the state’s ban on handheld mobile phone use while driving.
The bill, which has a hearing scheduled for Friday, would allow police officers to electronically scan a driver’s mobile phone at the scene of an accident to see the driver was using the device at the time of the crash.
A driver’s refusal would lead to an immediate 90-day license suspension.
