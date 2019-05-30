Gov. Sisolak vetoes bill seeking to negate Electoral College

Gov. Steve Sisolak’s first use of the veto blocked a bill that would have added Nevada to a roster of states seeking to elect the U.S. president by a national popular vote.

Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak delivers his first State of the State address from the Assembly Chambers of the Nevada Legislature in Carson City, Nev., Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019. Sisolak pledged his support for collective bargaining. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes)

CARSON CITY — Gov. Steve Sisolak on Thursday issued his first veto, blocking a bill that would have added Nevada to a roster of states seeking to effectively negate the Electoral College and elect the president of United States by a national popular vote.

Under Assembly Bill 186, Nevada’s six presidential electors would have been required to cast their votes for whichever candidate won the national popular vote, regardless of how residents in the state voted. That would effectively negate the Electoral College system that has been in place since the nation’s founding.

In a statement, Sisolak said that joining other states in approving the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact “could diminish the role of smaller states like Nevada in national electoral contests and force Nevada’s electors to side with whoever wins the nationwide popular vote, rather than the candidate Nevadans choose.”

AB186 is the first bill approved by the Democrat-controlled Legislature to be vetoed by the Democratic governor.

The bill was sponsored by late Assemblyman Tyrone Thompson, who died earlier this month. It passed the Assembly on a 23-17 vote, with five Democrats joining the 12 Assembly Republicans in voting against it. In the Senate, it passed on a 12-8 party line vote.

“I recognize that many of my fellow Nevadans may disagree on this point and I appreciate the Legislature’s thoughtful consideration of this important issue. As Nevada’s governor, I am obligated to make such decisions according to my own conscience. In cases like this, where Nevada’s interests could diverge from the interests of large states, I will always stand up for Nevada,” Sisolak’s statement said.

