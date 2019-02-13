Gun background check bill closer to becoming Nevada law

Senate Majority Leader Kelvin Atkinson, D-North Las Vegas, watches a presentation during a Finance Committee meeting in the Nevada Legislature in Carson City, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

CARSON CITY — Nevada’s stalled background check law took another step on its all-but-sure path toward becoming reality Wednesday as the state Senate approved a legislative tweak to the language.

The 13-8 party-line vote on Senate Bill 143 followed more than an hour of impassioned speeches by lawmakers on floor of the Senate, with many sharing their own histories and personal losses due to gun violence. The law would require state-conducted background checks for private firearm sales and transfers.

“The voters have spoken, and it’s time to take action,” Senate Majority Leader Kelvin Atkinson, D-Las Vegas, said during an impassioned speech on the floor of the Senate.

Holding back tears, Atkinson told the story of 14-year-old Giovanni Melton, an LGBT teen from Henderson who was shot and killed by his father in 2017. Melton’s father had been involved in a domestic violence case in 2014 and should have been prohibited from buying a gun,” Atkinson said.

“We simply cannot let this go on anymore. We must act,” he said.

Senate Minority Leader James Settelmeyer, R-Minden, said he understands the personal stories.

“I’ve had a lot of people in my community take their own lives,” Settelmeyer said. “Including my father.”

Settelmyer said many of his constituents in his rural Nevada district view the bill as an affront and violation to their Second Amendment rights.

But Settelmeyer said it goes further than that.

“I think it’s an assault on our very way of life in the rest of the state of Nevada,” Settelmeyer said.

Sen. Keith Pickard, R-Henderson, offered the only proposed amendment to the bill, saying the bill as written “has critical flaws” in regards to what he called vagueness in what constitutes a firearm transfer.

The amendment failed on a voice vote, and Sen. Melanie Scheible, D-Las Vegas, who is also a prosecutor, said the legal system is “perfectly equipped” to determine when the legal possession of a firearm is transferred.

Sen. Dallas Harris, D-Las Vegas, called the bill “the epitome of common sense.”

“It does not take anyone’s guns away, infringe on anyone’s rights to own a gun, nor present an unreasonable burden,” Harris said. “I proudly stand in support of this bill, even if it saves just one life.”

The bill now heads to the Assembly, where supportive Democrats who hold a supermajority are expected to pass it in the coming days.

The vote came a day after lawmakers held a marathon eight-hour meeting Tuesday that included hundreds of supporters and opponents of the bill took two-minute turns to chime in on the proposed change.

Atkinson said the bill is a fulfillment of the will of the voters who approved the background check initiative in 2016. The law, however, has not been implemented due to its requirement that the checks be conducted by the FBI. The new measure aims to remedy that by instead requiring the state to conduct those checks.

This is a developing story. Check back for details

Contact Capital Bureau Chief Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3820. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.