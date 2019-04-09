Julie Kotchevar quits health agency for ‘personal reasons’

Lisa Sherych has been named interim director for the state Division of Public and Behavioral Health. (adsd.nv.gov)

CARSON CITY — The administrator for the state Division of Public and Behavioral Health, the agency that licenses health care facilities and oversees health programs ranging from nutrition and immunizations to substance abuse treatment and prevention, resigned Friday, the division confirmed.

Julie Kotchevar is the second division head to leave in 15 months. She took the post after her predecessor, Amy Roukie, resigned following a damaging state audit found deplorable conditions in group homes for the mentally ill. Roukie at the time said she was forced out.

A division spokeswoman Monday would say only that Kotchevar’s resignation was for “personal reasons.” Lisa Sherych, a deputy in the Aging and Disability Services division, has been named interim director.

The division, with 1,800 employees, is part of the state Department of Health and Human Services. A number of bills are pending in the Legislature responding to the critical audit’s findings.

