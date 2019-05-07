Lawmakers eulogize Tyrone Thompson as tireless advocate

Flower bouquets in memory of Assemblyman Tyrone Thompson were placed on his desk in Assembly chambers Monday. Thompson died early Saturday after being hospitalized with a sudden illness. (Bill Dentzer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

CARSON CITY — Shocked and saddened lawmakers eulogized Assemblyman Tyrone Thompson Monday as they grappled with pushing into the final weeks of the session without a beloved colleague.

The North Las Vegas Democrat, a champion for education and homeless initiatives, died Saturday at the age of 51 after taking ill in Carson City late last week. Thompson’s cause of death had not been released as of Monday afternoon.

With less than four weeks left in the session, it’s unclear if a replacement will be chosen to fill the vacancy. Speaker Jason Frierson, D-Las Vegas, told reporters that he has not yet spoken to the Clark County Commission, who would be tasked with filling the seat, and that he doesn’t think there is enough time left in the session to do so. A spokesman for Clark County said in an email that the county had not received a declaration of vacancy as of Monday afternoon.

Donning boutonnieres — a nod to the lapel-worn flower Thompson was fond of wearing — lawmakers fought back tears as they eulogized their friend and former colleague.

“How can we fathom continuing the work we were elected to do, let alone with the same passion, enthusiasm and vision that we had before when the brightest, most selfless, most pure public servant was taken from us so suddenly and unexpectedly?” Frierson said Monday on the Assembly floor, underscoring the somber mood felt throughout the building.

But Frierson implored his fellow members of the Assembly to think of Thompson’s passion, his sense of duty to the Legislature and his community and his selflessness to remember why they are in office, and to let those things motivate them as they press on into the final weeks of the session.

“In the name of our great friend,” Frierson said, pausing as he fought back tears. “In the name of our great friend. Let’s not only do great things. Let’s do things greatly.”

Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro, D-Las Vegas, said that she has “never known someone more obviously created in this world to serve others than Tyrone.”

“He would want us to remember that our service here is more about the difference in the lives of others than anything else. He would want us to step up every day. And he would want us to continue to smile,” she later added.

Senate Republican Minority Leader James Settelmeyer, R-Minden, recalled how Thompson never grew cross, even when political debates turned heated, and similarly never lost focus on the helping young people.

“His smile resonated throughout building — always worried about the children,” Settelmeyer said. “The state has lost an advocate, statesman, and true Nevadan.”

Services for Thompson will held in Clark County and later in Carson City, Frierson said. Details of those services will be released at a later date.

