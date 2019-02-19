Nevada bill would eliminate parental notification for abortions

State Senator Yvanna Cancela, D-Las Vegas, seen in March 2018. (Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal)

CARSON CITY — A rewrite of Nevada abortion law that would repeal existing parental notification requirements for minors, revise informed consent requirements and do away with certain criminal penalties was introduced in the Senate Monday.

Sponsored by Sen. Yvanna Cancela, D-Las Vegas, and 27 other legislators, the bill also cleans up statutes still on the books despite court rulings invalidating them. Cancela earlier in the day told members of NARAL Pro-Choice Nevada that the “Trust Nevada Women Act” was intended to update antiquated and “outdated” abortion laws.

State law requires a physician to certify in writing that a woman give written consent for an abortion and also certify in writing the woman’s age and marital status.

Besides repealing parental notification laws entirely, Senate Bill 179 removes the requirements for marital status and age certification and written consent.

Informed consent would be satisfied via signature by the woman, her doctor, and other relevant parties such as interpreter, if used.

The measure also would repeal laws that criminalize abortions not performed as legally prescribed or force people to testify in such cases, as well as for concealing a birth. It was referred to the Senate Health and Human Services committee for hearings.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

