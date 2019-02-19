Nevada bill would let sex trafficking victims expunge criminal records

CARSON CITY — A bill introduced in the Nevada Senate Monday would permit victims of sex trafficking or forced prostitution to seek expungement of convictions for any non-violent crime they committed arising from their servitude.
Existing law provides for victims to petition a court to vacate convictions for prostitution, solicitation and related offenses that they committed while under duress, and to have those records sealed. Senate Bill 173 expands the list of expungeable offenses and makes it easier for petitioners to remove convictions from multiple jurisdictions all at once.
The bill, sponsored by Sen. James Ohrenschall, D-Las Vegas, and 19 other lawmakers, was referred to the Senate Judiciary committee for hearings.
Contact Bill Dentzer at bdentzer@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-0661. Follow @DentzerNews on Twitter.