70°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
2019 Legislature

Proposed budget that would fund school safety initiatives slashed

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 16, 2019 - 7:25 pm
 

CARSON CITY — The proposed budget to fund school safety initiatives throughout Nevada was cut in half Thursday as lawmakers at the Legislature worked to close the state’s education budgets.

The budget originally proposed by Gov. Steve Sisolak dedicated $54 million to a new school safety account that was to be funded by the 10 percent retail tax levied on all recreational marijuana sales.

On Thursday, the joint Senate and Assembly money committee cut the funding to those programs by more than $30 million. The budgets are not yet finalized, and lawmakers could find money to restore them before the session ends.

The move comes after Sisolak earlier in the week introduced a bill that would direct all revenue from the retail marijuana tax — about $120 million over the next two years — to public schools as a way to increase per-pupil funding and pay for raises for teachers that Sisolak promised in his State of the State address.

“They gutted it,” Sen. Ben Kieckhefer, R-Reno, said after the meeting. “I just can’t understand the logic of doing that.”

“Creating a safe environment for all of our children when they go to school I think should be a top priority for us. And the idea that they just backed out $30 million that was dedicated to doing that is unfathomable to me,” he added.

The biggest cut from the proposed budget came out of the funds for infrastructure safety improvements, like new locks, security doors and cameras that were identified as areas of need through former Gov. Brian Sandoval’s school safety task force. That body was created in the wake of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida in 2018 that left 17 people, including 14 students, dead.

Sen. Keith Pickard, R-Henderson, also criticized the cut, In a tweet, Pickard compared the cuts to school safety initiatives to Democrats passing the background check initiative earlier in the session.

“They spend two days ramming a gun control bill down Nevada’s throat on the claim it makes schools safer then they rob the account?” Pickard said in the tweet.

Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro, D-Las Vegas, shot back at those comments.

“Let me be clear, we have not cut funding for school safety,” Cannizzaro said in a statement. “The reality is, we are funding school safety at a higher level than it was funded in last session’s budget.”

Cannizzaro also lambasted Republicans, saying they have been unwilling to discuss the Democrats’ proposal to extend the modified business tax in an effort to bolster education funding.

“If our Republican colleagues are truly concerned with funding education and school safety, then the impetus is on them to come forward and discuss extending the MBT, which so far, not one of them has been willing to do,” she said. “We would love to get to a place where we could add even more enhancements to school safety, and if the Republicans share that goal, they should come in and have a discussion about how to achieve that instead of trying to play political games with our students’ well being.”

Sisolak’s proposed budget called for $25 million for those projects over the next two years, but the finance committee voted to cut that down to $7.5 million.

Other money available

Sen. Joyce Woodhouse, D-Henderson, chair of the Senate Finance Committee, said following the meeting the cuts to the infrastructure funds came after discussion with the urban school districts in Clark and Washoe, which she said had indicated that they had ability to pay for those projects through their own capital improvement funds

The remaining funds — about $7.5 million — would be used by the rural school districts who don’t have that ability, Woodhouse added.

Woodhouse said she believes the local school districts will follow through with those improvements even without the state dollars.

“They want to make sure that their schools are safe, their teachers, their students are safe,” she said. “And they want parents to feel and to know that they’ve done everything they can to keep children safe.”

The governor’s spokeswoman, Helen Kalla, said that Sisolak “will spend the remainder of the session working with legislative leadership on their shared priorities: improving our education system, keeping our schools and communities safe, and expanding opportunities for all Nevadans.”

Upping per-pupil funding

The committee also approved redirecting the marijuana tax money from the state’s Rainy Day Fund to the state’s public education funding account, called the Distributive Schools Account.

The move adds about $120 million to the account over the next two years, which the legislative staff estimates will increase the state’s per-pupil funding by $120 and $124 per student in the next two fiscal years, respectively.

The 10 percent retail marijuana tax was originally proposed to help fill an estimated $33 million shortfall in funding for the state’s Millennium Scholarship account.

Woodhouse said that lawmakers are committed to ensure that the scholarship, which is utilized by thousands of college students in Nevada each year, is fully funded going forward.

But Woodhouse said they haven’t quite figured out where that money will come from.

“We haven’t landed on anything yet,” she said. “We’re looking for it, and we’re going to find it.”

Contact Capital Bureau Chief Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3820. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.

Politics Videos
The Right Take New Education Funding Plan - VIDEO
On Monday, Senate Education Committee chair Mo Denis, D-Las Vegas, released a new education funding formula. For years, many Democrat politicians have criticized the current education funding formula, called the Nevada Plan. They claim it’s old and outdated. Their biggest beef is that it doesn’t allocate more money for students who are English Language Learners or live in poverty. The theory is that it’s harder to educate those students and so they need additional services, which costs additional money.
Kamala Harris campaigns in Nevada
California Senator Kamala Harris meets with One APIA Nevada, a nonprofit organization that advocates for policies empowering Asian Pacific Islander Nevadans. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ben Carson talks housing (Audio only)
Ben Carson discusses housing with the Review-Journal editorial board on Thursday. (Audio only)
Ben Carson visits the RJ (Full Audio Only)
Ben Carson discusses housing with the Review-Journal editorial board on Thursday. (Audio only)
Former Vice President Joe Biden campaigns in Nevada
After campaigning at the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades District Council 16 in Henderson, former Vice President Joe Biden spoke with the Review-Journal.
Student serenades Mayor Carolyn Goodman at swearing in
Students from the school she founded, The Meadows School, serenaded Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman during a swearing in ceremony for her third and final term. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Al Gore Speaks At UNLV About Climate Change - Video
Former Vice President of the United States Al Gore talks to an audience at UNLV about the effects of Climate change and how to switch to renewable sources of energy.
Forum on Wages and Working People Highlights - VIDEO
Presidential candidates Elizabeth Warren, Beto O'Rourke, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, Julian Castro, and John Hickenlooper speak in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Nevada Politics Today Valerie Weber - VIDEO
Valerie Weber sits down with Victor Joecks to discuss her policies and why she is running for Ward 2 of the Las Vegas City Council.
Cory Booker speaks at UNLV
US Senator Cory Booker speaks at UNLV during a Young Democrats meet and greet on Thursday, April 18, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
May-Brown describes why some with disabilities need the subminimum wage - VIDEO
Eliminating the subminimum wage will end training and work opportunities for some members of the disabled community. Instead of doing something productive, they would be relegated to adult day care. That’s according to Tracy May-Brown, Opportunity Village’s director of advocacy, board and government relations.
Commission’s decision will delay Red Rock Canyon development
The Clark County Commission Wednesday rejected a developer’s request to approve a preliminary plan for 3,000 homes overlooking Red Rock Canyon before a federal agency grants permission for a roadway leading to the site.
Clark County commissioner calls on landlords to bring properties up to code
Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom has called on landlords in older parts of the valley to bring their properties up to code and keep them well-maintained or face the prospect of inspections, fines and citations. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Harry Reid speaks out against anti-Semitism
Unnerved by the rise in anti-Semitic hate speech and the general pervasiveness of bigotry, including in Nevada, former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid organized an educational forum at UNLV on Thursday as part of his call to unite people against it. (Shea Johnson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
President Trump speaks to the Republican Jewish Coalition in Las Vegas
President Donald Trump spoke at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s National Leadership Meeting in Las Vegas and updated on Israeli relations. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump says border wall will have 'hundreds of miles' built by end of next year
President Donald Trump spoke at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s National Leadership Meeting in Las Vegas and discussed the progress of the border wall and the current relations there. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Protesters disrupt Trump's speech
Just as President Donald Trump started to make his opening remarks during his appearance at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s National Leadership Meeting, protesters disrupted his speech. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Roerink On The Problems With Taking Water From Eastern Nevada - Video
The Southern Nevada Water Authority wants to take billions of gallons of water that doesn’t exist from Eastern Nevada via a pipeline that would cost ratepayers $15 billion. Doing so would devastate the wildlife and people who live there. That’s according to Kyle Roerink, executive director of the Great Basin Water Network, which opposes the pipeline.
Las Vegas Election Night Wrap-Up
The Review-Journal's Politics and Government Editor, Steve Sebelius, wraps up election night. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Olivia Diaz Speaks To Ward 3 Supporters After Primary Election - Video
Olivia Diaz speaks to her supporters at a election party after results started coming in for the Ward 3 primaries.
Oscar Goodman Speaks On Behalf Of Mayor At Primary Win (edited)
Oscar Goodman spoke Tuesday night on behalf of his wife, Carolyn, who won the mayoral primary election. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Oscar Goodman Speaks On Behalf Of Mayor At Primary Win (Full)
Oscar Goodman spoke Tuesday night on behalf of his wife Carolyn, who won the mayoral primary election. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Gun Debate Shows Limits Of Government - Video
On Monday, the Assembly and Senate Judiciary Committees held a joint hearing on Assembly Bill 291. It would ban bump stocks and allow local governments to pass additional restrictions on firearms.
Lucy Flores speaks out about Biden incident
Former Nevada assemblywoman, Lucy Flores, expresses her feelings about an incident with former Vice President Joe Biden in 2014. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s
Harry Reid takes the stand in injury lawsuit
Former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid took the stand on Thursday in the product liability lawsuit brought against the makers of a resistance exercise band that Reid blames for blinding him in one eye.
Jurors hear opening statements in Reid personal injury trial
Opening statements were made on Tuesday in the product liability lawsuit brought by Harry Reid against against the makers of a resistance exercise band that Reid blames for blinding him in one eye.
Mayor Goodman delivers Meals on Wheels
Mayor Carolyn Goodman delivers Meals on Wheels to seniors on March 26, 2019.
Las Vegas City Council Ward 1 race
Candidates for Las Vegas City Council Ward 1. (Shea Johnson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Beto O’Rourke campaigns in Las Vegas
Democratic presidential candidate and former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke addresses attendees during a campaign stop at Arandas Taqueria in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 24, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Beto O'Rourke House Party in Las Vegas
Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke delivered a message of unity inside a Las Vegas living room Saturday night, outlining a mission to bridge the divide in a polarized America and rally behind “big defining ambitions that we have in common.” (Shea Johnson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Presidential candidate Kirsten Gillibrand talks at Atomic Liquors
Democrat presidential candidate Kirsten Gillibrand talks to her supporters at Atomic Liquors.
Presidential candidate Gillibrand meets with UNLV Immigration Clinic student attorneys
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., meets with UNLV Immigration Clinic student attorneys at her first stop in Nevada as a candidate Thursday, March 21, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto promotes the Rebuild America’s Schools Act
U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., co-sponsor of the Rebuild America’s Schools Act, speaks at Hoggard Elementary School in Las Vegas to promote the bill that would provide $100 billion for infrastructure improvements at schools across the country. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Scholar Max Eden on how restorative justice decreases student achievement - VIDEO
Across the country, restorative justice is lowering test scores and increasing the number of students who feel unsafe at schools. That’s according to Max Eden, a senior fellow with the Manhattan Institute, who recently released a study discipline reform.
NV Dems Want To Gut Read By Three - Video
Nevada’s students have a major problem. They aren’t very good at reading. In 2017, just 31 percent of fourth graders were proficient at reading according to the National Assessment of Education Progress. The number proficient falls to 28 percent in eighth grade. Read by Three could change that. If a student can’t read at grade level by the end of third grade, he repeats the grade.
Presidential hopeful Tulsi Gabbard stumps in Las Vegas
Presidential hopeful U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, holds a meet and greet at the Asian Culture Center in downtown Las Vegas Monday, March 18, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Nye County pushes back against state gun bill
Gun store owner Robby Brentlinger and John Koenig, Chairman of the Nye County Board of Commissioners, discuss their thoughts on gun rights and Nevada Senate Bill 143. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s
Atkinson pleads guilty
Former Nevada Senate Majority Leader Kelvin Atkinson pleaded guilty to a federal wire fraud charge Monday.
Atkinson pleads guilty to wire fraud charges
U.S. Attorney’s Office announces plea deal for charges against former Nevada Senate majority leader Kelvin Atkinson during a press conference on Monday, March 11, 2019. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Former Nevada Senate Majority Leader Kelvin Atkinson pleads guilty
Former Nevada Senate Majority Leader Kelvin Atkinson pleaded guilty to a federal wire fraud charge Monday, less than a week after resigning from his post. (Mat Luschek/Review-Journal)
Jay Inslee talks climate change in Las Vegas
Wash. Gov. Jay Inslee spoke about climate change at the at the Nevada Conservation League offices in Las Vegas, Saturday, March 9, 2019.
Melania Trump Speaks Out About Opioid Epidemic - VIDEO
Melania Trump speaks at the Westgate hotel about the Opioid epidemic in the United State and how this generation can be the group that ends it.
Nevada Legislative Session Preview: Education, Yucca Mountain and Microchips
The Nevada Legislature will be meeting to look at new bills that involve education and marriage age restrictions. Governor Sisolak has also requested to meet with the White House about the plutonium shipments sent to Nevada.
Cortez Masto, Rosen For Infanticide - VIDEO
If an abortionist — armed with scissors, clamps and a vacuum cleaner — can’t kill a baby while she’s still in the womb, he shouldn’t get another chance after she’s born. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen disagree.
Abortion Bill Would Decriminalize Causing A Pregnant Woman To Miscarry - VIDEO
If abortion advocates believed their own rhetoric, they’d oppose the Trust Nevada Women Act.
Las Vegas city council candidate Diaz talks about Badlands, public safety and homelessness
The residents of Las Vegas’ Ward 3 aren’t thinking about the development issues surrounding Badlands golf course. They do, however, want more neighborhood police patrols to increase public safety. Other jurisdictions should help the City of Las Vegas with its growing homelessness population. That’s according to former Assemblywoman Olivia Diaz who’s running for the Ward 3 city council seat.
Nevada State Senate Looks At Red Light Cameras - VIDEO
The Nevada State Senate looks at a bill that will add red light cameras to all of the traffic lights in Las Vegas.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
Surprise medical bills may be curbed if governor signs new law
By Bill Dentzer / RJ Capital Bureau and Colton Lochhead / RJ Capital Bureau

A measure to prevent patients from being surprised with huge, out-of-network bills passed the Legislature on Tuesday and is headed to Gov. Steve Sisolak for a signature.

Students at Hoggard Elementary School in Las Vegas get on the bus Monday, May 13, 2019. (K.M. C ...
Nevada school funding plan finally unveiled
By Colton Lochhead and Bill Dentzer / RJ Capital Bureau

Nevada state Senate Democrats on Monday unveiled a long-awaited proposal to revamp the state’s decades-old school funding formula, presenting a plan that would go into effect in two years.