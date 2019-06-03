School funding overhaul gets re-write on Legislature’s last day

The first major overhaul of Nevada’s education funding formula in more than five decades is itself getting a re-write in the Assembly Ways & Means Committee on the session’s final day.

The Nevada Assembly the Legislative Building in Carson City. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The much-anticipated rewrite of Nevada’s 52-year-old education funding formula is expected to get its own major makeover on the final day of the Legislature as lawmakers rush to find some form of consensus before midnight.

“We have gone through the bill a number of different times. I know that there will probably be an amendment proposed. We need to make sure a couple of different components are addressed,” said Assemblywoman Maggie Carlton, D-Las Vegas, who chairs the Ways and Means Committee where the bill currently sits.

Rumors started running through the Legislature Sunday that the bill would be converted to a study. But Carlton said she’s heard nothing of the sort.

“I have had no indications from anyone who has been in the conversations that this will be turned into a study,” Carlton said.

“I have seen no proposals that would turn it into a study,” Carlton added.

The version of the bill unveiled in the Nevada Senate on May 13, called the Pupil-Centered Funding Formula, would establish a “base funding amount” for all of Nevada’s 450,000 K-12 students. It would also shift more money toward students in special education, gifted and talented programs, those near the poverty level and those learning English, no matter which school they attend. It also adds more transparency to education funding.

The new formula will run simultaneously with the current one for the next two fiscal years in order to ensure that it works as planned.

The bill has hit a snag in the Assembly, however, and now has just more than 12 hours to make it to the governor’s desk.

But Carlton said lawmakers are getting close as they hash out the final details.

“I think we’re on our path to get it done,” she said, adding ”it’s a matter of making sure all the I’s are dotted and T’s are crossed.”

Contact Capital Bureau Chief Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3820. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.