6 city attorneys recognized as tops in Nevada

North Las Vegas City Attorney Micaela Moore and Deputy City Attorney Christopher Craft were named among the top government lawyers in the state.

Two members of the North Las Vegas city attorney’s office were named among the top government lawyers in the state, the city announced this week.

Nevada Business Magazine listed City Attorney Micaela Moore and Deputy City Attorney Christopher Craft as two of the state’s top 20 government attorneys.

“We are beyond honored to be named as some of the top lawyers in Nevada by our colleagues,” Moore said in a statement. “To us, this position is more than a job; it’s a calling to serve the public good.”

Moore has 14 years of experience practicing law in Nevada, the city said. Craft has practiced law in the state for 18 years.

The magazine’s Legal Elite list, now in its 12th year, received nearly 5,000 nominations this year recognizing attorneys all over the state. The magazine released the list online earlier this month.

Deputy city attorneys Seth Floyd and Elias George for Las Vegas and City Attorney Nicholas Vaskov and Deputy City Attorney Brandon Kemble of Henderson also made the list.

