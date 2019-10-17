About 100 rally for Trump outside his Las Vegas hotel

About 100 people gathered outside the Trump International in Las Vegas on Thursday to rally for President Donald Trump and protest the impeachment inquiry underway in the House of Representatives.

Trump supporters cheer as vehicles honk at the March for Trump on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, outside Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Courtney Koepp of Las Vegas cheers at the March for Trump on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in Las Vegas. "I'm here to support what needs to be supported," she said. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Stacie Hiebert of Pahrump carries a fire arm at the March for Trump on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in Las Vegas. Hiebert, who is a former law enforcement officer, said she always carries a gun. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Passersby cheer on Trump supporters as they occupy an intersection of the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jessica Balmer of Las Vegas, right, and her husband Judd Balmer attend the March for Trump on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in Las Vegas. Balmer said the couple came out to support President Trump and to call an end to impeachment cries. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada GOP Chairman Michael McDonald activates a cheer from Trump supporters at the March for Trump on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The March for Trump travels past Trump International Hotel on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lucy Biassotti, left, and Benny Biassotti came out to the March for Trump with their parents on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A vehicle waves at the March for Trump on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ryon Urso of Southern Highlands claps for honking vehicles outside Trump International Hotel at the March for Trump on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in Las Vegas. "I'm here to support Trump and bring people together," said Urso. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Trump supporters chant as they wait for the crosswalk to turn on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Trump merchandise, including flags, is displayed by supporters at the March for Trump on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, outside Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

About 100 people, many carrying flags and wearing various shades of Republican red, gathered outside the Trump International in Las Vegas on Thursday to rally in support of President Donald Trump and protest the impeachment inquiry currently underway in the House of Representatives.

“We want to keep America great,” said Renee Collier, who stood near the front of a metal barrier meant to keep the protesters out of the street. “We love all of the things he’s done for us.”

The rally was part of a series of national marches orchestrated by Trump’s campaign this week.

Some cars passing by the somewhat busy street honked their horns in support. One driver expressed his displeasure at the event by directing a particular finger at the marchers. It was not his thumb.

“Nevadans are tired of the games in Congress,” Nevada GOP Chairman Michael McDonald said. “They want the members of Congress to get back to work for the people.”

McDonald said Nevada will play a pivotal role in both fighting impeachment and re-electing the president, who “knows he can win here” in 2020 through grassroots efforts.

“The eyes of the world are always on Las Vegas,” McDonald said. “These people took time off from work. They’re retired. They’re veterans. They aren’t being paid, but they’re out here fighting for the president.”

In a statement, Nevada Democratic Party Chair William McCurdy II said Democrats have made significant gains on the state and local levels in the last two elections and will continue to do so in 2020.

“We continue to out-register Republicans and have already recruited thousands of volunteers as we lay the foundation to win again in 2020 by hosting our most accessible and expansive caucus yet,” McCurdy said.

As of September, Democrats had nearly 70,000 more active registered voters statewide than Republicans.

At the rally, many held signs or wore shirts declaring their support for the president or attacking his perceived enemies. One sign suggested arresting House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., for treason.

“Hang ‘em twice to make sure he’s dead,” the sign’s holder told another attendee when complimented on the sign.

Will Bradley, a retired U.S. Army officer, said he fully supported Trump in all efforts — including the recent withdrawal of U.S. troops from northern Syria. He trained Kurdish soldiers doing three tours in Iraq, he said, and it’s Iraq that needs to defend them.

“I’m tired of seeing my fellow soldiers dead,” Bradley said. “I supported (former President Barack) Obama when he wanted to get out of Iraq. We have to get out of that whole area.”

Bradley also opposes impeachment, saying it was “purely political” and “bad for the country.”

Contact Rory Appleton at RAppleton@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0276. Follow @RoryDoesPhonics on Twitter.