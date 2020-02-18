55°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
ELECTION 2020
Be informed. Subscribe
Politics and Government

Amy Klobuchar vows to bring country together by working across aisle

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 17, 2020 - 6:44 pm
 

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar on Monday touted her ability to work across the political aisle, just days before she’ll compete for delegates in Nevada’s Democratic caucus.

In a wide-ranging hour-long interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal editorial board, the presidential candidate was asked how she would appeal to moderate voters and differentiate herself from more liberal candidates.

“I would stand up for what’s right,” she said. “Our progressives in our party are mad for a reason. They are mad because this president has been trampling on people’s civil liberties … . There’s a reason that they’re fired up, and I think that’s a good thing.”

Klobuchar said she has “consistently” won in districts that lean Republican in her home state.

“My case there is not that I am somehow someone who doesn’t have values consistent with my party,” she said. “It’s more that I am willing to meet people where they are and go not just where it is comfortable, but where it is uncomfortable.”

On the heels of surprise third-place finish in New Hampshire’s Democratic primary, Klobuchar said she has since raised $12 million for her campaign. She discussed criminal justice reform, along with her time as a prosecutor, gun safety, tourism, debates, campaign finance and her opposition to using Yucca Mountain as a nuclear waste dumping ground.

When asked about Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ proposal of free college in the United States, Klobuchar suggested instead increasing federal Pell Grants for students with financial need.

“It has been very clear on the debate stage that I do not agree with everything that Bernie Sanders has put forward,” Klobuchar said.

Klobuchar said she was “devoted” to reducing the national deficit, proposing to use billions of dollars from corporate tax cuts towards a deficit payment fund.

Klobuchar was asked how she would reach Americans who might distrust her because of her affiliation with the Democratic Party.

“Respect,” she said. “You just earn respect. You don’t get respect overnight.”

She spoke about reaching out across the country and across aisle after election night.

“It’s how you act the next morning, who you call, what you do. That’s when you set the tone. You do it in how you act, and how you treat them. What you say about them, yeah, but also what you don’t say about them.”

She also expressed what she called a theme of her campaign.

“We need to cross a river of our divides to a higher plane in our politics,” Klobuchar said. “We need to have a candidate that just can’t win but how is she going to govern? Is she going to govern in the same divisive way that Donald Trump does every day, wake up in his bathrobe and send a mean tweet? Or is she going to try to bring people together?”

Klobuchar said she favored the return of the congressional practice of earmarking government spending on infrastructure and transportation.

“You would have to have some more fairness about how that money went out, because certain states got more (in the past),” she said. “But it would it at least give them some clout to be able to be part of getting that money. It doesn’t mean you change the amount of money, it means you have more say in where the money goes.”

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Sen. Jacky Rosen encourages early voting at Culinary Workers 226 - VIDEO
Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., spoke to those casting early caucus votes at the Culinary Workers hall on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. Early voting in the Nevada Democratic caucuses continues Tuesday. The Nevada Caucuses are Saturday, Feb. 22. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
2020 candidates rally in Southern Nevada ahead of caucus - VIDEO
2020 candidates Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders held rallies all over Southern Nevada on Saturday ahead of the Democratic caucus. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
First day of early voting - VIDEO
Nevada Democrats turned out in force on Saturday for the first day of early voting in the Democratic presidential caucuses.
Biden and Sully Sullenberger speak in Henderson - VIDEO
Presidential candidate Joe Biden and famed pilot Sully Sullenberger spoke at Sun City MacDonald Ranch to get out the vote for early voting for the Nevada caucus. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Poll: Bernie Sanders leads Democratic presidential candidates - VIDEO
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders leads the presidential field by a solid margin among likely Democratic caucus-goers heading into Nevada’s four-day early voting period, with with 25 percent of respondents expressing support. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Poll: caucus vs. primary - VIDEO
A new Nevada Poll finds two-thirds of likely Democratic caucus-goers surveyed in a Review-Journal poll say they’d like to see Nevada replace its caucuses with a secret-ballot primary election to determine support for a presidential nominee. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caucus events Leading up to Caucus Day 2020 - VIDEOl
As presidential candidates make their way to Las Vegas, here's a look at events, dates and times for the days leading up to Nevada's Caucus Day 2020 on Feb. 22. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Election 2020: Nevada Caucus and Early Voting - Video
AARP's Nevada Caucus discussion with Steve Sebelius about the Nevada Caucus and early voting.
Caucus 101: Early voting in the Nevada Democratic caucus - VIDEO
The who, what, when, where and hows of early voting before and on caucus day in Nevada. (Renee Summerour and Bizuayehu Tesfaye /Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Election 2020: Nevada Caucus - Video
AARP's Nevada Caucus Discussion with Steve Sebelius. Join us as we discuss the Nevada Caucus process.
Dina Titus speaks on Biden and Nevada's importance - VIDEO
Nevada Congresswoman Dina Titus sat down with political reporter Rory Appleton to discuss Joe Biden and Nevada's place in the 2020 election.
Las Vegas ready to enforce homeless camping ban - VIDEO
Las Vegas police will begin enforcing a controversial camping ban on city streets on Saturday, but officials say they expect to impose the penalties available under the new ordinance only in rare instances. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Caucus 101: How to caucus - VIDEO
How does the caucus work in Nevada? Shelby Wiltz, the caucus director for the Nevada State Democratic party takes us through the process. (Renee Summerour and James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump administration OKs new water rule - VIDEO
Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler signed a new rule Thursday replacing a 2015 definition of “navigable waters” created in the Obama administration that farmers, developers and others found overly restrictive. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Yvanna Cancela Speaks on Supporting Biden - Video
The RJ Politics podcast crew sits down with Nevada State Senator Yvanna Cancela to discuss why she is supporting former Vice President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential race.
RJ Politics Podcast with Deval Patrick - VIDEO
2020 Presidential Candidate Deval Patrick joins hosts Rory Appleton and Steve Sebelius on the RJ Politics Podcast.
Tom Steyer on Donald Trump and the economy - Video
Tom Steyer joins the RJ Politics podcast to talk about his campaign presence in Nevada and how he plans to take Trump on when talking about the economy. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas City Council Votes On Homeless Ordinance - Video
The Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday will discuss expanding on a controversial camping and sleeping ban aimed at deterring the homeless from bivouacking on city streets to include hours when public sidewalks are being cleaned.
Biden meets with Vegas Latino community - VIDEO
Presidential candidate Joe Biden met with members of the Latino community at Rancho High School. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson, other Nevada cities consent to refugee resettlement - VIDEO
Henderson will continue to welcome refugees for resettlement, according to a December letter from Mayor Debra March. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pete Buttigieg Speaks At Black Empowerment Event - Video
Pete Buttigieg speaks at a black empowerment event to talk about his Douglass plan.
Joe Biden at the national hospitality workers union.
Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to members of the national hospitality workers union during UNITE HERE's town hall on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 at Culinary Union Hall in Las Vegas. @bizutesfaye
Elizabeth Warren at Culinary Union
Elizabeth Warren speaks at a Culinary Union town hall in Las Vegas on Dec. 9, 2019.
Secretary of Education visits Henderson school
Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos visited students at Pinecrest Academy in Henderson to talk about college planning on Dec. 4, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump dropped from Terry Fator’s show on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Fator has edited out one prominent figure: President Donald Trump, a focal point of Fator’s regular stage show and also Christmas show over the past 3½ years. The Trump puppet, with his pop-up hairpiece, has been sidelined from both shows until further notice. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
People line up for early voting in the Nevada Democratic caucuses at the Anthem Center in the S ...
More than 26K Nevada Democrats take part in early voting
By Shea Johnson and Blake Apgar / RJ

Long wait times at caucus locations around the valley haven’t dissuaded more than 26,000 Nevada Democrats from casting votes during the first two days of early voting, the party reports.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren speaks ahead of a town hall at College of Southern Nevada Henderson campu ...
Democratic candidates barnstorm Nevada ahead of caucuses
By Colton Lochhead and Bill Dentzer / RJ

Some of the top contenders for the Democratic presidential nomination campaigned at both ends of Nevada on Monday, preparing for Saturday’s caucus.

Former Vice President Joe Biden talks about healthcare during the Clark County Democrats Kick O ...
Nevada caucuses test candidates with Latino voters
By / RJ

The Nevada caucuses pose an important test for former Vice President Joe Biden, Democratic frontrunner Bernie Sanders and other presidential hopefuls with Latinos, who make up a third of the state’s population.

 
Paper option helps speed Nevada caucus early voting on Day 2
By Shea Johnson and Dalton LaFerney / RJ

A Democratic party spokesperson said the party believed early voting went well overall and that having a paper backup option used by some precincts to speed up the process was a planned contingency.

Crew members make adjustments to Joe Nemecheck's car sponsored by Patriots PAC of America durin ...
Trump making pit stop at Daytona 500 before heading West
By Kevin Freking The Associated Press

Trump will be only the second president to attend the Daytona 500 after President George W. Bush, who also appeared at the race during his reelection year.

 
Democratic presidential candidates speak at Las Vegas gala
RJ

Former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, businessman Tom Steyer and former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg spoke during the Clark County Democrats gala at the Tropicana in Las Vegas on Saturday night.