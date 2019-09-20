83°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Politics and Government

Amy O’Rourke stumps for husband, Beto, in Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 19, 2019 - 6:42 pm
 

Amy O’Rourke, wife of 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke, campaigned on behalf of the former Texas congressman at several Thursday events in the Las Vegas Valley.

O’Rourke met with local members of Moms Demand Action, the National Organization for Women and March For Our Lives at Zen Coffee Bar in Henderson, where both O’Rourke and the advocates shared personal stories of mass shootings. O’Rourke is from El Paso, Texas, where a gunman killed 22 people and injured 24 others on Aug. 3.

In addition to the gun violence discussion, O’Rourke also led private conversations on immigration and small business in the Las Vegas Latino community, and she joined her husband’s campaign volunteers for a phone bank.

Here are some highlights from the gun violence discussion:

“A community no one wants to be in.” O’Rourke heard stories from several local Moms Demand Action members who had children at or were themselves at the Oct. 1 mass shooting, and she shared a story of her 12-year-old son’s horror as he processed what had happened during the El Paso shooting. One member said El Paso and Las Vegas shared a sense of community — “a community no one wants to be in.”

Legislative successes and frustrations. O’Rourke was keenly interested in how the groups had successfully lobbied Nevada lawmakers to pass background check, red flag and other gun control laws. She asked if they had any luck in changing Republicans’ minds on gun control — something her husband is actively trying to do on the campaign trail. They had not, the women said, and they chalked up the gun control victories to the state’s heavily Democratic, majority female 2019Legislature.

No talk of assault weapon buybacks. Beto O’Rourke’s mandatory assault weapon buyback program wasn’t discussed.

Racism, hatred a factor. O’Rourke told the Review-Journal that the El Paso attacks sobered her to the fact that gun violence can affect any community, no matter how safe or loving it is. “It is not only gun violence prevention, but it also the systemic racism that we have in this country and this constant fear-mongering and hatred that you’re hearing at the executive level that for me, and I think for Beto, creates a sense of urgency to be as aggressive as possible to prevent all of that.”

Contact Rory Appleton at rappleton@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0276. Follow @RoryDoesPhonics on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Bernie Sanders Unveils Affordable Housing Plan - Video
Bernie Sanders sits down with the Las Vegas Review-Journal to talk about his new affordable housing plan he unveiled at Plumbers & Pipefitters.
Jim Marchant talks gun control and Dreamers - Video
Republican Candidate for District 4 Jim Marchant talks about gun control and immigration policies. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hurricanes, Gender, and Science in the Press
Imagine if the mainstream media’s current hurricane-sized obsession with scientific accuracy applied to gender.
Cory Booker on college tuition and minimum wage
Cory Booker talks on the RJ Politics podcast about college debt, informing workers about their rights and livable wages.
Nevada Politics Today: Teacher raises - VIDEO
Jason Goudie, the chief financial officer for the Clark County School District, talks about teacher pay and raises. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Media's Double Standard On Incitement And Trump - Video
Over the weekend, an Elizabeth Warren-supporting socialist who opposed gun violence used a rifle to commit a mass murder in Dayton, Ohio. The media has downplayed that aspect of the tragedy.
Project Our Care Tour Kicks Off In Las Vegas
U.S. Rep. Dina Titus joined health care advocates and local residents as part of Protect Our Care’s nationwide bus tour kick off in Las Vegas on Monday, August 5, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders talks about guns, response to El Paso shooting
Sen. Bernie Sanders spoke about his response and continued policy ideas about guns and gun control to the Review-Journal after a panel of other topics. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pete Buttigieg On Gun Control And Climate Change - Video
Pete Buttigieg talks about his campaign for the 2020 election and how Nevada is a vision of what the future can be.
Beto O'Rourke speaks in Las Vegas
Presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke spoke to supporters at the East Las Vegas Community Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Former Nevada Senate leader Kelvin Atkinson sentenced to prison
Former Nevada Senate Majority Leader Kelvin Atkinson, who pleaded guilty to misusing campaign funds, was sentenced to 27 months in prison on Thursday, July 18, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trumps Strength is also a Weakness - Video
One of Donald Trump’s greatest strengths — his ability to shape national narratives — is also a great weakness.
Tax the Rich Bus Tour makes a stop in Las Vegas - Video
The Tax the Rich Bus has stopped in Las Vegas as part of its summer tour. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Assemblywoman Daniele Monroe-Moreno hosts BBQ - Video
Assembly Woman Daniele Monroe-Moreno hosts BBQ to bring the community together to hear about the candidates up for election and for people to gather and have fun.
Democrat Virtual Caucus - Video
Elizabeth Warren visits Las Vegas
Senator Elizabeth Warren made a campaign stop at the East Las Vegas Community Center on Tuesday July 2, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Aaron Ford Speaks About Bill AB431
AB431 is a bill sponsored by Nevada Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson to restore the right to vote for formerly incarcerated individuals. Attorney General Aaron Ford spoke at the AM&E Church in North Las Vegas about the bill, on Monday, July 1, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., meets with reporters at the Capitol in Washington, ...
House Democrats move to lower drug prices
By / RJ

House Democrats unveiled a bill to control the costs of prescription drugs, but Republicans criticized it as the first step in nationalizing the pharmaceutical industry.

President Donald Trump tours a section of the southern border wall, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, ...
Gun negotiations going ‘very slowly’ says Trump
By Zeke Miller The Associated Press

President Donald Trump is pouring cold water on prospects for a bipartisan compromise on gun legislation, even as his aides circulate a draft plan on Capitol Hill.

In a July 24, 2019, file photo, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., sp ...
Whistleblower complaint may involve Trump, says House intel chairman
By Mary Clare Jalonick and Lisa Mascaro The Associated Press

President Donald Trump’s director of national intelligence is refusing to turn over to Congress an urgent whistleblower complaint that reportedly concerns Trump making an unspecified promise to a foreign leader, the chairman of the House intelligence committee said Thursday.

In an Aug. 29, 2019, file photo, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif attends a forum ...
Diplomat warns of ‘all-out war’ if Iran hit for Saudi oil attack
By Jon Gambrell The Associated Press

Iran’s foreign minister warned Thursday that any attack on his country over a drone-and-missile strike on Saudi Arabia’s oil industry will result in “all-out war,” further pushing up tensions across the Persian Gulf.

Canadian Prime Minister and Liberal Party leader Justin Trudeau reacts as he makes a statement ...
‘A dumb thing to do’: Trudeau apologizes for brownface
By Rob Gillies The Associated Press

The prime minister, who champions diversity and multiculturalism, said he didn’t consider it racist at the time but said we all know better now.