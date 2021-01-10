56°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Politics and Government

Arnold Schwarzenegger compares US Capitol mob to Nazis

By Bobby Caina Calvan The Associated Press
January 10, 2021 - 1:31 pm
 
Updated January 10, 2021 - 2:26 pm
This Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, image from a video released by Schwarzenegger shows former Republic ...
This Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, image from a video released by Schwarzenegger shows former Republican California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger delivering a public message. Schwarzenegger compared the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol to the Nazis and called President Donald Trump a failed leader who “will go down in history as the worst president ever.” (Frank Fastner/Arnold Schwarzenegger via AP)
This Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, image from a video released by Schwarzenegger shows former Republic ...
This Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, image from a video released by Schwarzenegger shows former Republican California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger delivering a public message. Schwarzenegger compared the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol to the Nazis and called President Donald Trump a failed leader who “will go down in history as the worst president ever.” (Arnold Schwarzenegger via AP)
This Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, image from a video released by Schwarzenegger shows former Republic ...
This Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, image from a video released by Schwarzenegger shows former Republican California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger delivering a public message. Schwarzenegger compared the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol to the Nazis and called President Donald Trump a failed leader who “will go down in history as the worst president ever.” (Frank Fastner/Arnold Schwarzenegger via AP)
This Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, image from a video released by Schwarzenegger shows former Republic ...
This Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, image from a video released by Schwarzenegger shows former Republican California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger delivering a public message. Schwarzenegger compared the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol to the Nazis and called President Donald Trump a failed leader who “will go down in history as the worst president ever.” (Frank Fastner/Arnold Schwarzenegger via AP)
This Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, image from a video released by Schwarzenegger shows former Republic ...
This Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, image from a video released by Schwarzenegger shows former Republican California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger delivering a public message. Schwarzenegger compared the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol to the Nazis and called President Donald Trump a failed leader who “will go down in history as the worst president ever.” (Frank Fastner/Arnold Schwarzenegger via AP)

Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger compared the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol to the Nazis and called President Donald Trump a failed leader who “will go down in history as the worst president ever.”

The Republican said in a video he released on social media on Sunday that “Wednesday was the Night of Broken Glass right here in the United States.” In 1938, Nazis in Germany and Austria vandalized Jewish homes, schools and businesses during an attack that became known as Kristallnacht or “the Night of Broken Glass.”

“The broken glass was in the windows of the United States Capitol. But the mob did not just shatter the windows of the Capitol, they shattered the ideas we took for granted,” he said. “They trampled the very principles on which our country was founded.”

Schwarzenegger, who was born in Austria, compared the Proud Boys — a far-right American extremist group — to the Nazis. Some Proud Boys leaders were arrested in the nation’s capital, before and after Wednesday’s riots.

In his video, Schwarzenegger called Trump a failed leader and said he took solace that Trump’s presidency was coming to an end and “would soon be as irrelevant as an old tweet.”

He called for national unity and vowed his support for President-elect Joe Biden after mobs loyal to Trump broke into the U.S. Capitol, causing a temporary suspension of the electoral count. Members of Congress later returned and certified the results.

Five people died, including a Capitol police officer. Scores of rioters have been arrested and many more are being sought after the brazen attack.

“And to those who think they can overturn the United States Constitution, know this: You will never win,” Schwarzenegger said.

During the video, which runs for more than seven and a half minutes, Schwarzenegger likened American democracy to the sword he brandished in his early role as “Conan the Barbarian,” which he said only grows stronger when it is tempered.

Schwarzenegger, best known for his movie role as the Terminator, was elected as California’s governor in 2003 during a special recall election. He was later elected to a full term.

“I believe, as shaken as we are about the events of recent days, we will come out stronger because we now understand what can be lost,” he said, adding that those behind Wednesday’s riots — and those that fomented them — will be held accountable.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
CDC: Nevada has one of lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates
CDC: Nevada has one of lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates
2
Changing faces: Trump’s presidency sees high staff turnover
Changing faces: Trump’s presidency sees high staff turnover
3
Democratic group calls on Black to resign from Assembly
Democratic group calls on Black to resign from Assembly
4
COVID-19 vaccinations may begin next week at Las Vegas-area colleges
COVID-19 vaccinations may begin next week at Las Vegas-area colleges
5
Feds and Las Vegas hospital partner to offer new COVID treatment
Feds and Las Vegas hospital partner to offer new COVID treatment
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Arizona man, others arrested in aftermath of Capitol riots
By Rick Callahan The Associated Press

An Arizona man seen in photos and video of the mob wearing a costume with a painted face and a fur hat topped by horns was taken into custody Saturday.