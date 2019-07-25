92°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Politics and Government

Attorney General Barr orders federal executions to resume this year

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 25, 2019 - 9:09 am
 

WASHINGTON — Attorney General William Barr directed the federal Bureau of Prisons on Thursday to schedule executions for five inmates convicted of capital murder in federal courts, beginning on Dec. 9.

Barr also directed the Bureau of Prisons to implement a new one-drug protocol for lethal injection executions.

“Congress has expressly authorized the death penalty through legislation adopted by the people’s representatives in both houses of Congress and signed by the president,” Barr said in a statement. “Under administrations of both parties, the Department of Justice has sought the death penalty against the worst criminals, including these five murderers, each of whom was convicted by a jury of his peers after a full and fair proceeding. The Justice Department upholds the rule of law —and we owe it to the victims and their families to carry forward the sentence imposed by our justice system.”

Barr named the inmates and set dates for their executions in December and January . They are:

• White supremacist Daniel Lewis Lee, who murdered a family of three, including an 8-year-old girl, was convicted in 1999 in the Eastern District of Arkansas on numerous charges including three counts of murder.

• Lezmond Mitchell was sentenced to death by a federal jury in Arizona in 2003 after he stabbed to death a 63-year-old grandmother and crushed her 9-year-old grandaughter’s head.

• Wesley Ira Purkey was sentenced to death for the rape and murder of a 16-year-old girl after he was convicted by a federal jury in Missouri in 2003. Purkey also was convicted in state court for using a claw hammer to bludgeon to death an 80-year-old woman who suffered from polio.

• Texan Alfred Bourgeois was sentenced to death in 2004 after he was found to have physically and emotionally tortured, sexually molested and beaten to death his 2 1/2-year-old daughter.

• Dustin Lee Honken was found guilty for the murders of two men who planned to testify against him, a single, working mother and her two daughters, age 10 and 6. A federal court in Iowa convicted and sentenced him to death in 2004.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Debra J. Saunders at dsaunders@reviewjournal.com or at 202-662-7391. Follow @DebraJSaunders on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Trumps Strength is also a Weakness - Video
One of Donald Trump’s greatest strengths — his ability to shape national narratives — is also a great weakness.
Tax the Rich Bus Tour makes a stop in Las Vegas - Video
The Tax the Rich Bus has stopped in Las Vegas as part of its summer tour. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Assemblywoman Daniele Monroe-Moreno hosts BBQ - Video
Assembly Woman Daniele Monroe-Moreno hosts BBQ to bring the community together to hear about the candidates up for election and for people to gather and have fun.
Democrat Virtual Caucus - Video
The Right Take: Biden's Racially Questionable Comments
Joe Biden has uttered racially charged statements for years. Now that he’s the frontrunner for the Democrat presidential nomination, he may finally face prolonged scrutiny for them.
Christopher Rufo Discusses Homelessness In The USA - VIDEO
Christopher Rufo discusses homelessness in the United States and how politicians can work to improve conditions for those with drug addictions.
Clark County 2019 Election Results - Video
The 2019 Elections wrap up in Clark County including an upset in the Boulder City Mayor race.
Greene discusses Read by 3 and Opportunity Scholarships - VIDEO
The Nevada Legislative Session is over and the results are mixed for Nevada students, according to Tom Greene, Senior regional legislative director, Excel in Ed in Action.
The Right Take New Education Funding Plan - VIDEO
On Monday, Senate Education Committee chair Mo Denis, D-Las Vegas, released a new education funding formula. For years, many Democrat politicians have criticized the current education funding formula, called the Nevada Plan. They claim it’s old and outdated. Their biggest beef is that it doesn’t allocate more money for students who are English Language Learners or live in poverty. The theory is that it’s harder to educate those students and so they need additional services, which costs additional money.
Al Gore Speaks At UNLV About Climate Change - Video
Former Vice President of the United States Al Gore talks to an audience at UNLV about the effects of Climate change and how to switch to renewable sources of energy.
Forum on Wages and Working People Highlights - VIDEO
Presidential candidates Elizabeth Warren, Beto O'Rourke, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, Julian Castro, and John Hickenlooper speak in Las Vegas, Nevada.
THE LATEST
In a July 23, 2019, photo, President Donald Trump takes the stage at Turning Point USA Teen Stu ...
Eagle with golf clubs? Presidential seal altered at Trump speech
The Associated Press

The White House says it didn’t know that an altered presidential seal featuring a two-headed eagle clutching golf clubs would be displayed at a speech by President Donald Trump this week.

In a Jan. 16, 2018, file photo, then Puerto Rico Justice Secretary Wanda Vazquez answers report ...
Incoming Puerto Rico governor faces crisis, wary populace
By Danica Coto The Associated Press

The woman set to become Puerto Rico’s next governor has been criticized for her reluctance to confront problems in Gov. Ricardo Rosselló’s administration during her nearly two years as the territory’s top law enforcement official.

President Donald Trump disembarks Air Force One upon arrival at Wheeling, W.Va., Wednesday, Jul ...
Budget hawks hate debt deal
By / RJ

A budget deal that will avoid a government shutdown is a win for President Donald Trump and congressional leaders, but deficit hawks warn the plan will increase government spending, defcits and the national debt.

 
Mueller denies exonerating Trump
By / RJ

Former special counsel Robert Mueller Wednesday defended his investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, and pointedly said his probe had not exonerated President Donald Trump.