Attorney General Barr orders federal executions to resume this year

Attorney General William Barr directed the federal Bureau of Prisons to schedule executions for five inmates convicted of capital murder in federal courts, beginning Dec. 9.

Attorney General William Barr speaks to reporters after a tour of a federal prison on July 8, 2019, in Edgefield, S.C. (John Bazemore/AP)

Attorney General William Barr watches as inmates work in a computer class during a tour of a federal prison Monday, July 8, 2019, in Edgefield, S.C. (John Bazemore/AP)

Barr also directed the Bureau of Prisons to implement a new one-drug protocol for lethal injection executions.

“Congress has expressly authorized the death penalty through legislation adopted by the people’s representatives in both houses of Congress and signed by the president,” Barr said in a statement. “Under administrations of both parties, the Department of Justice has sought the death penalty against the worst criminals, including these five murderers, each of whom was convicted by a jury of his peers after a full and fair proceeding. The Justice Department upholds the rule of law —and we owe it to the victims and their families to carry forward the sentence imposed by our justice system.”

Barr named the inmates and set dates for their executions in December and January . They are:

• White supremacist Daniel Lewis Lee, who murdered a family of three, including an 8-year-old girl, was convicted in 1999 in the Eastern District of Arkansas on numerous charges including three counts of murder.

• Lezmond Mitchell was sentenced to death by a federal jury in Arizona in 2003 after he stabbed to death a 63-year-old grandmother and crushed her 9-year-old grandaughter’s head.

• Wesley Ira Purkey was sentenced to death for the rape and murder of a 16-year-old girl after he was convicted by a federal jury in Missouri in 2003. Purkey also was convicted in state court for using a claw hammer to bludgeon to death an 80-year-old woman who suffered from polio.

• Texan Alfred Bourgeois was sentenced to death in 2004 after he was found to have physically and emotionally tortured, sexually molested and beaten to death his 2 1/2-year-old daughter.

• Dustin Lee Honken was found guilty for the murders of two men who planned to testify against him, a single, working mother and her two daughters, age 10 and 6. A federal court in Iowa convicted and sentenced him to death in 2004.

