51°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Politics and Government

Bernie Sanders endorsed by Clark County teachers union

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 14, 2020 - 5:29 pm
 

The Clark County Education Association, the union representing more than 19,000 local teachers, has endorsed Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in the 2020 Nevada Democratic caucuses.

“Sen. Sanders has a stellar record of supporting educators,” union President Vikki Courtney said in a statement released by Sanders’ campaign. “His position on public education issues is second to none. He has always been a champion for educators and working class people.”

The association is the largest independent teaching union in the country. It represents educators in the Clark County School District, the nation’s fifth-largest school district.

“Together, we will finally give teachers a much-deserved raise, reinvest in public education and create an education system that benefits students no matter their background or socioeconomic status,” Sanders said.

In an interview with the Review-Journal, Courtney said the union’s executive board interviewed five or six candidates and conducted a straw poll of registered Democrats within its membership to reach the decision.

Courtney said the endorsement only applies to the state’s Feb. 22 caucus. A separate endorsement process for the general election will include all of its members, regardless of party registration.

The union has supported candidates of both parties in the past.

“Support for education is not a partisan issue,” Courtney said.

Two members of the association’s executive board, Kenny Belknap and Paul Kleeman, personally endorsed Sanders on Friday.

Lola Brooks, president of the Clark County School District Board of Trustees, also endorsed Sanders earlier this month. Brooks is an elected official to the district’s governing body and not affiliated with the education association.

Contact Rory Appleton at rappleton@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0276. Follow @RoryDoesPhonics on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Biden meets with Vegas Latino community - VIDEO
Presidential candidate Joe Biden met with members of the Latino community at Rancho High School. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson, other Nevada cities consent to refugee resettlement - VIDEO
Henderson will continue to welcome refugees for resettlement, according to a December letter from Mayor Debra March. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pete Buttigieg Speaks At Black Empowerment Event - Video
Pete Buttigieg speaks at a black empowerment event to talk about his Douglass plan.
Joe Biden at the national hospitality workers union.
Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to members of the national hospitality workers union during UNITE HERE's town hall on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 at Culinary Union Hall in Las Vegas. @bizutesfaye
Elizabeth Warren at Culinary Union
Elizabeth Warren speaks at a Culinary Union town hall in Las Vegas on Dec. 9, 2019.
Secretary of Education visits Henderson school
Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos visited students at Pinecrest Academy in Henderson to talk about college planning on Dec. 4, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump dropped from Terry Fator’s show on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Fator has edited out one prominent figure: President Donald Trump, a focal point of Fator’s regular stage show and also Christmas show over the past 3½ years. The Trump puppet, with his pop-up hairpiece, has been sidelined from both shows until further notice. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Accused murder mastermind Frank LaPena is granted a pardon - VIDEO
A onetime Las Vegas casino bell captain who spent 25 years in prison as the accused mastermind in a notorious 1974 contract murder won his last legal battle for freedom Wednesday when the state Pardons Board granted him a conditional pardon restoring all his civil rights. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Middle: Nonpartisan voters and the 2020 election
How will the growing segment of nonpartisan or independent voters — those who have not registered with either political party, or who have left partisan politics behind — vote in 2020?
THE LATEST
John Vellardita, executive director of the Clark County Education Association. (K.M. Cannon/Las ...
Teachers union files initiative to raise Nevada’s gaming tax
By Bill Dentzer and Aleksandra Appleton / RJ

An initiative to raise the top tier of the Nevada gaming tax, sponsored by the Clark County Education Association, would raise an estimated $315 million per year.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., arrives to meet with the Democratic Caucus at the ...
House to vote Wednesday on sending impeachment to Senate
By / RJ

The House of Representatives is expected Wednesday to vote to send articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate for a trial, even as senators disagree over whether witnesses should testify during the proceedings.

FILE - In this April 25, 2018, file photo, attendees visit the Ford booth during Auto China 201 ...
China no longer designated as currency manipulator, US says
By Martin Crutsinger The Associated Press

President Trump is scheduled to sign the Phase 1 agreement on Wednesday after which administration officials said the text of the deal will be made public.

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., left, poses for a photo with ...
Democratic race in Iowa wide open as caucuses near after long campaign
By Thomas Beaumont and Alexandra Jaffe The Associated Press

Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, former Vice President Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg, former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, enter the final stretch with a plausible chance of winning Iowa’s caucuses.

In a Jan. 9, 2020, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., spea ...
Money, polling troubles force Booker to end presidential bid
By Alexandra Jaffe The Associated Press

Corey Booker’s departure leaves a field that was once the most diverse in history with just one remaining African American candidate, former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., arrives at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. ...
Trump says Senate should simply dismiss impeachment case
By Lisa Mascaro The Associated Press

The Republican president is giving mixed messages ahead of the House’s landmark vote that will launch the Senate proceedings in a matter of days.