Bernie Sanders speaks at rally in Henderson

Bernie Sanders addresses a rally in North Charleston, S.C., Thursday, March 14, 2019. South Carolina gave Bernie Sanders the cold shoulder in 2016. Four years and several visits later, Sanders hopes the state is ready to warm to him. (Lauren Petracca/The Post And Courier via AP)

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont is making his first stop in Nevada since announcing his 2020 presidential candidacy last month.

He is scheduled to speak at about 3 p.m. at Henderson’s Morrell Park, located at 500 Harris St. A long line of supporters began trickling into the park at about 12:45 p.m.

Among them was Lynn Price, a 71-year-old Henderson resident who said Sanders’ platform addresses issues she has long cared about, such as health care, education and prison reform.

“He’s been consistent his whole political life,” she said.

Sanders, who officially announced his presidential candidacy on Feb. 19, was a frequent visitor of the Las Vegas Valley when he challenged Hillary Clinton for the Democratic nomination in 2016.

He joined a growing field of contenders vying for the Democratic Party nomination to take on President Donald Trump at the polls next year. Many of those candidates have already made stops in Nevada since announcing their campaigns.

Sanders, who bills himself as a Democratic socialist, saw an immediate surge of campaign contributions after announcing his candidacy last month. Over the next 24 hours, Sanders drew $5.9 million in donations, according to his campaign.

The Vermont Independent stepped into the national spotlight in 2016 to challenge Democratic front-runner and eventual nominee Hillary Clinton. His platform of tackling wealth inequality and providing universal health care and free college tuition drew large crowds throughout his campaign.

It’s a platform that resonated with North Las Vegas residents and business owners Brad and Pamela Paulson.

“Free health care sounds good to me because I have multiple sclerosis,” Brad Paulson said.

North Las Vegas resident Nick Chadman, 28, said universal health care is his biggest concern, but he also supports Sanders’ stance on education.

“I don’t think kids should be broke trying to go to school, man,” he said.

Chadman supported Sanders in 2016, but voted Libertarian when Hillary Clinton received the Democratic Party’s nomination.

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sanders are the frontrunners of the pack of Democratic candidates who want to challenge Trump in 2020, according to a recent poll released by Monmouth University. Biden, who has not yet announced his candidacy, ranks first with 28 percent, with Sanders close behind at 25 percent.

Sanders’ Henderson rally also drew a small crowd of Trump supporters on the corner of Harris Street and Major Avenue.

Frank Dobbs, wearing a red Make America Great Again hat and holding a green sign in opposition of Sanders, said he worries about socialism in the United States under the Vermont senator.

“He wants to do a full takeover,” Dobbs said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.