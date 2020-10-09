84°F
Biden bringing campaign to Las Vegas for 2 stops on Friday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 8, 2020 - 7:09 pm
 

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will be campaigning Friday in Las Vegas.

The former vice president will make a morning stop in the east valley, according to a new release. The release said the event would occur around 11:30 a.m.

Biden will deliver remarks at a drive-in event around 2:15 p.m.

The release did not specify locations for either stop.

Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., kicked off a bus tour on Thursday in Arizona.

