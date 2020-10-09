Biden bringing campaign to Las Vegas for 2 stops on Friday

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will be campaigning Friday in Las Vegas.

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden holds up a drink he received during a visit at the Barrio Cafe in Phoenix, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

The former vice president will make a morning stop in the east valley, according to a new release. The release said the event would occur around 11:30 a.m.

Biden will deliver remarks at a drive-in event around 2:15 p.m.

The release did not specify locations for either stop.

Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., kicked off a bus tour on Thursday in Arizona.