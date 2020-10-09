Biden bringing campaign to Las Vegas for 2 stops on Friday
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will be campaigning Friday in Las Vegas.
The former vice president will make a morning stop in the east valley, according to a new release. The release said the event would occur around 11:30 a.m.
Biden will deliver remarks at a drive-in event around 2:15 p.m.
The release did not specify locations for either stop.
Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., kicked off a bus tour on Thursday in Arizona.