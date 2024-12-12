50°F
Politics and Government

Biden commutes sentence for Las Vegas HOA takeover crime leader

Leon Benzer, left, the alleged mastermind of the scheme to take over homeowner associations, ar ...
Leon Benzer, left, the alleged mastermind of the scheme to take over homeowner associations, arrives at the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse on Friday, Jan. 23, 2015. Benzer was scheduled to plead guilty before U.S. District Judge James Mahan. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 12, 2024 - 3:55 pm
 

A man sentenced to more than 15 years in prison for a massive scheme to take over and defraud Las Vegas-area homeowner associations had his sentence commuted by President Joe Biden on Thursday.

Leon Benzer, 57, was also ordered to pay $13.4 million in restitution in August 2015 after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy, fraud and tax evasion charges. The case came out of his role in “the largest public corruption case in Southern Nevada,” the Review-Journal reported at the time.

The multimillion-dollar scheme to fraudulently gain control of HOA boards through election rigging between 2005 and 2009. The scheme then led boards to obtain construction-defect litigation contracts for Benzer’s partner, Nancy Quon, and ultimately funnel repair work to Benzer’s construction company.

Lawyers with the Justice Department said the wide-ranging conspiracy left a trail of ruin in its wake, including HOAs with substandard repair work, defrauded mortgage companies and homeowners with diminished property values, according to court papers at the time.

In a Thursday statement, Biden said Benzer and nearly 1,500 other people in home confinement received clemency for their long prison sentences.

“These commutation recipients, who were placed on home confinement during the COVID pandemic, have successfully reintegrated into their families and communities and have shown that they deserve a second chance,” part of the statement read.

An attorney for Benzer did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Benzer is listed as assigned to the residential reentry management field office in Phoenix. His release date is listed as July 26, 2025.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact McKenna Ross at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.

