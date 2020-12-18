Biden names Native American to head Interior Department

The Interior Department oversees public land and resources in Nevada and other Western states.

FILE - In this March 5, 2020, file photo Rep. Deb Haaland, D-N.M., Native American Caucus co-chair, speaks to reporters about the 2020 Census on Capitol Hill in Washington. President-elect Joe Biden plans to nominate Haaland as interior secretary. The historic pick would make her the first Native American to lead the powerful federal agency that has wielded influence over the nation's tribes for generations. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2020, file photo, Democratic Congresswoman Deb Haaland, N.M.-1st Dist., does a PSA for her Twitter account in downtown Albuquerque, N.M. Internet access, health care and basic necessities like running water and electricity within Indigenous communities have long been at the center of congressional debates. But until recently, Congress didn't have many Indigenous members who were pushing for solutions and funding for those issues. Hope is growing after the Native delegation in the U.S. House expanded by two on Election Day joining four others that were reelected. (Jim Thompson/The Albuquerque Journal via AP, File)

WASHINGTON — President-elect Joe Biden made a historic Cabinet selection Thursday nominating the first Native American, U.S. Rep. Deb Haaland, to head the Interior Department, which oversees public land and resources in Nevada and other Western states.

The nomination of Haaland, D-N.M., was hailed by environmental groups and progressive lawmakers who see the selection as another step in Biden’s pledge to address climate initiatives.

It also marks an historic first. Haaland, a member of the Pueblo of Laguna Tribe, would be the first Native American to hold a Cabinet position, if confirmed by the Senate.

“Indigenous people in America have been excluded from nearly every conversation regarding our ancestral lands and its governance,” said Taylor Patterson, Native Voters Alliance of Nevada executive director.

“We think that this appointment is a step in the right direction in correcting that history,” Patterson said.

