Biden names Native American to head Interior Department
The Interior Department oversees public land and resources in Nevada and other Western states.
WASHINGTON — President-elect Joe Biden made a historic Cabinet selection Thursday nominating the first Native American, U.S. Rep. Deb Haaland, to head the Interior Department, which oversees public land and resources in Nevada and other Western states.
The nomination of Haaland, D-N.M., was hailed by environmental groups and progressive lawmakers who see the selection as another step in Biden’s pledge to address climate initiatives.
It also marks an historic first. Haaland, a member of the Pueblo of Laguna Tribe, would be the first Native American to hold a Cabinet position, if confirmed by the Senate.
“Indigenous people in America have been excluded from nearly every conversation regarding our ancestral lands and its governance,” said Taylor Patterson, Native Voters Alliance of Nevada executive director.
“We think that this appointment is a step in the right direction in correcting that history,” Patterson said.
