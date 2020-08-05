Biden not going to Milwaukee for acceptance speech

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will not travel to Milwaukee to accept his party’s White House nomination because of concerns over the coronavirus.

In a July 28, 2020, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event at the William "Hicks" Anderson Community Center in Wilmington, Del. Biden’s campaign is reserving $280 million in digital and television ads through the fall, nearly twice the amount Donald Trump’s team has reserved at this point. The Biden campaign announced in a Aug. 5 memo it’s reserving $220 million on television airtime and $60 million in digital ads, in contrast to the $147 million the Trump campaign has reserved, according to a review of Kantar/CMAG data by the Associated Press.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

That’s according to a Democrat with knowledge of the decision who spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday on condition of anonymity to discuss planning.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi later confirmed on national television.

The move is the latest example of the pandemic’s sweeping effects on the 2020 presidential election and the latest blow to traditional party nominating conventions that historically have marked the start of fall general election campaigns.

