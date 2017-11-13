ad-fullscreen
Politics and Government

Biden says he wouldn’t have agreed to replace Hillary Clinton

The Associated Press
November 13, 2017 - 10:22 am
 

WASHINGTON — Former Vice President Joe Biden says he wouldn’t have agreed to replace Hillary Clinton as the Democratic presidential nominee under any circumstances.

Biden tells NBC’s “Today” show he had decided not to run last year, and says, “I would have never done that.”

He was asked about former Democratic National Committee chair Donna Brazile’s book, which says she considered replacing Clinton with Biden because of health concerns. Biden says, “I wouldn’t have taken” Clinton’s place as the party’s standard-bearer.

Biden says he was for Clinton, but that he worried about her prospects. He says not long before the election, “It hit me like a ton of bricks, there was no discussion of Issues” in her campaign.

Biden also said once again that he hasn’t decided about running in 2020.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Politics and Government Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like