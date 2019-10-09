Border apprehensions drop for 4th month in a row

Acting Commissioner of Customs and Border Protection Mark Morgan speaks during a briefing at the White House, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Acting Commissioner of Customs and Border Protection Mark Morgan speaks during a briefing at the White House, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Acting Commissioner of Customs and Border Protection Mark Morgan speaks during a briefing at the White House, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Acting Commissioner of Customs and Border Protection Mark Morgan speaks during a briefing at the White House, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON — Acting Customs and Border Patrol Protection Commissioner Mark Morgan announced the fourth month in a row in which apprehensions at the southwest border declined — but only after the total number hit nearly 1 million over the past 12 months.

During remarks delivered in the White House briefing room, Morgan said the nearly 1 million migrants apprehended at the border created “numbers that no immigration system in the world is designed to handle.”

The precise number of border encounters for fiscal year 2019 is 977,509, according to Customs and Border Protection — and that statistic includes a record number of families, as opposed to single adult males.

Morgan estimated that an additional 150,000 migrants eluded apprehension — “that’s nearly 13,000 each month.”

Morgan credited President Donald Trump’s commitment to stanching the flow of unauthorized immigrants, as well as cooperation with Mexico and Northern Triangle nations — El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala — to discourage economic migrants from making the difficult trek to the U.S. border.

Under Migrant Protection Protocols, often referred to as the “remain in Mexico” program by critics, migrants from the Northern Triangle must wait in Mexico as they seek asylum in the United States.

The Latin American Working Group opposes those protocols as it “restricts migrants’ access to legal representation, basic services and shelter while waiting in Mexico.”

“The number of people coming earlier this year was unsustainable,” Jessica Bolter, associate policy analyst at the non-partisan Migration Policy Institute, told the Review-Journal, and it’s clear that Trump’s policy has been “having a deterrent effect.”

Bolter also expressed concern that the protocols cut back “access” to asylum for individual arriving at the southwest border and put migrants in danger by forcing them to wait in Mexico where they are subject to organized crime and kidnapping.”

Contact Debra J. Saunders at dsaunders@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7391. Follow @DebraJSaunders on Twitter.