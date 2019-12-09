55°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Politics and Government

Boris Johnson downplays Trump ties ahead of UK election

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 8, 2019 - 5:09 pm
 

LONDON — President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson have many uncommon aspects in common. Brash, beefy, bad-haired and Brexit-loving, the two unconventional heads of state have used their perches to browbeat their political allies, judges and their opponents nonstop.

They’ve made their preference for each other plain.

Yet when Trump was in London for a two-day NATO summit last week, the two buddy leaders refrained from being seen in the usual grip-and-grin greeting shot expected between a host nation’s leader and the American president.

Instead, the two met in private at No. 10 Downing Street for a chat without cameras, because Johnson’s team feared the damage Trump could do to conservatives in the U.K.’s national election on Thursday.

Johnson’s chief rival, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, has dubbed the prime minister “Britain’s Trump.”

Corbyn has been working overtime to tie Johnson to Trump, whose U.K. approval rating is at 18 percent, according to YouGov. The Labour Party has put out ads warning that if conservatives win, it could lead to a post-Brexit trade deal that would open up the U.K.’s government-run National Health Service to U.S. markets and drive up prescription drug prices.

Corbyn had threatened to confront Trump at a NATO reception held at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, but he never found the opportunity.

When a reporter questioned Trump about Corbyn’s NHS charge, he said he wouldn’t take the NHS “on a silver platter.”

During a Friday night BBC debate, Johnson dismissed Corbyn’s NHS theory as “pure Bermuda Triangle stuff.”

“For quite a few people in the U.K., Trump and Johnson share what we call in the U.K. ‘Marmite’ traits; you either love them with almost a blind faith or hate them with no trust whatsoever,” Kirsten Xanthippe, a former Democratic political consultant now in the U.K., said of the food spread.

“So this parliamentary election, many voters are asking themselves, ‘Do I trust Trump and Johnson with Brexit and the NHS?’” she added.

Aside from the NHS issue, Trump himself has been a recurring hot spot in British politics.

During a Dec. 1 debate, left-leaning candidates revealed how they’d deal with the American president.

The Scottish National Party’s Nicola Sturgeon said she’d tell Trump, “Please stand down.” The Welsh independence candidate said he’d tell Trump, “Resign and take Boris with you.”

At one point, Liberal Democrat Jo Swinson challenged for Brexit party leader Nigel Farage for his take on an “Access Hollywood” recording in which Trump bragged about grabbing women’s private parts.

“It was crass, and it was crude, and it was wrong — men say dreadful things sometimes,” Farage responded before he added that “if all of us were caught out on what we said on a night out after a drink,” none would be on stage.

The latest YouGov poll gave Johnson comfortable first place standing with 43 percent of the vote, compared with 33 percent for Labour.

But Johnson is not one to sit on a lead.

As Air Force One touched down last Monday night, Downing Street had sent out the word that Johnson had asked Trump not to insert himself into the British election.

To shouted questions about his view of the coming election, Trump demurred that he did not have an opinion on the race, as he added he’s a supporter of Brexit and “Boris is very capable.”

That was before Johnson was captured on video grinning as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau talked about Trump’s extended remarks with reporters during NATO bilateral meetings.

Contact Debra J. Saunders at dsaunders@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7391. Follow @DebraJSaunders on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Secretary of Education visits Henderson school
Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos visited students at Pinecrest Academy in Henderson to talk about college planning on Dec. 4, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump dropped from Terry Fator’s show on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Fator has edited out one prominent figure: President Donald Trump, a focal point of Fator’s regular stage show and also Christmas show over the past 3½ years. The Trump puppet, with his pop-up hairpiece, has been sidelined from both shows until further notice. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Accused murder mastermind Frank LaPena is granted a pardon - VIDEO
A onetime Las Vegas casino bell captain who spent 25 years in prison as the accused mastermind in a notorious 1974 contract murder won his last legal battle for freedom Wednesday when the state Pardons Board granted him a conditional pardon restoring all his civil rights. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Middle: Nonpartisan voters and the 2020 election
How will the growing segment of nonpartisan or independent voters — those who have not registered with either political party, or who have left partisan politics behind — vote in 2020?
Tomi Lahren Speaks at UNLV - VIDEO
Fox News contributor and UNLV alumna Tomi Lahren returned to campus Wednesday night for a speech, titled “Stay Triggered,” that drew an auditorium of supporters as well as a group of protesters outside. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders released from Las Vegas hospital - VIDEO
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., issues a statement after he was released from Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, after suffering a heart attack earlier in the week. (Bernie Sanders via Twitter)
Democratic presidential candidates speak on impeachment - VIDEO
Democratic presidential candidates attending the March for Our Lives/Giffords Gun Safety Forum in Las Vegas comment on possible impeachment proceedings. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden Las Vegas Rally Highlights - VIDEO
2020 presidential candidate, Joe Biden, came to Las Vegas to talk guns, climate change and the Ukranian-Trump scandal. Biden was interrupted by a protestor who sat amongst supporters at the rally and continued with his speech. (Angus Kelly & James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden comments on Trump and his campaign efforts in Nevada - VIDEO
After an impeachment inquiry was opened on Donald Trump, Joe Biden talks with Review-Journal politics reporter Rory Appleton about Trump and his campaign in Nevada. (Angus Kelly & James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders Unveils Affordable Housing Plan - Video
Bernie Sanders sits down with the Las Vegas Review-Journal to talk about his new affordable housing plan he unveiled at Plumbers & Pipefitters.
Jim Marchant talks gun control and Dreamers - Video
Republican Candidate for District 4 Jim Marchant talks about gun control and immigration policies. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hurricanes, Gender, and Science in the Press
Imagine if the mainstream media’s current hurricane-sized obsession with scientific accuracy applied to gender.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
Nevada gun control measure targeted in lawsuit
By / RJ

A citizens group filed a lawsuit seeking to invalidate the state’s new gun control red flag law, which empowers authorities to seize firearms from people deemed a threat.

Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev., is shown during an interview in her office at 8872 S. Eastern Ave. in L ...
Democrats move toward impeaching Trump; GOP targets Susie Lee
By Alan Fram The Associated Press

House Democrats are charging toward impeaching President Donald Trump but not without pockets of division, as lawmakers who began the summer divided largely rallied Thursday behind Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s cry that his actions leave them “no choice but to act.”