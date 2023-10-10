83°F
Politics and Government

‘Brutal and unprovoked’: Nevada officials condemn attacks on Israel

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 9, 2023 - 5:59 pm
 
Gov. Joe Lombardo speaks on July 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. Lombardo and other Nevada officials co ...
Gov. Joe Lombardo speaks on July 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. Lombardo and other Nevada officials condemned the weekend attacks on Israel. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Palestinian militant group launched a mass attack on Israel over the weekend, drawing horror and condemnation from leaders across the planet – including Nevada officials.

Members of Nevada’s federal delegation and Gov. Joe Lombardo decried the attacks by Hamas, a militant group that controls the Gaza Strip. Israel subsequently declared war on the group this weekend, launching large airstrikes on cities in the Gaza Strip.

In a statement, Sen. Jacky Rosen called the Hamas attack “brutal and unprovoked,” vowing to work with her colleagues on the Senate Armed Services Committee to support Israel and calling on Congress to approve sending supplemental funding to the country.

“This vile assault came during one of the holiest days in the Jewish calendar and 50 years since the Yom Kippur War, in a clear attempt to inflict the most pain,” Rosen said. “Our hearts are shattered, and we are keeping the Israeli people in our thoughts.”

The death toll rose to nearly 1,600 on both sides Monday. The U.S. State Department said at least 11 American citizens had been killed in the Hamas attacks on Israel.

Other members of the federal delegation took to X to call on the United States to continue its support of Israel, including Reps. Dina Titus and Mark Amodei.

“These unprovoked terrorist attacks against Israel are an outrage, and we stand with the Israeli people and government on this dark day,” Amodei wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, Saturday. “The U.S. must continue to support Israel’s right to defend itself.”

Other officials echoed the call to support Israel and its right to defend itself, including Rep. Steven Horsford and Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto.

“We stand with the Israeli people and government against these unprovoked terrorist attacks on civilians. We must continue to support Israel’s right to defend itself,” Cortez Masto said in a statement posted to X on Oct. 7.

Rep. Susie Lee called for Israeli hostages, which were taken by Hamas militants, to be released.

“Israel has a right to defend itself and its people against this heinous violence, and all hostages must be returned to Israel immediately,” Lee said in a statement.

Lombardo also condemned the attacks.

“My prayers are with Israel and the Israeli families suffering from Hamas’ unprovoked terrorist attacks today,” Lombardo said on X Saturday. “These attacks are abhorrent, and Israel has a right to defend itself. Today — and every day — the United States and the American people stand with Israel.”

Contact Taylor R. Avery at TAvery@reviewjournal.com. Follow @travery98 on X.

