Capitol police officer dies day after riots

Violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Capitol Police are reporting that Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick died Thursday night due to injuries sustained while on-duty during the Wednesday riots at the Capitol.

The report said Sicknick was responding to the riots , at the U.S. Capitol and was injured while physically engaging with protesters. He returned to his division office and collapsed. He was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The death of Officer Sicknick will be investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch, the Capitol Police and federal investigators.

Democratic leaders of the House Appropriations Committee said the “tragic loss” of a Capitol police officer “should remind all of us of the bravery of the law enforcement officers who protected us, our colleagues, Congressional staff, the press corps and other essential workers″ during the hourslong takeover of the Capitol by pro-Trump protesters.

BREAKING: Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick has died after being injured during the siege of the U.S. Capitol yesterday, according to Reps @rosadelauro and @TimRyan “This tragic loss should remind all of us of the bravery of the law enforcement officers,” they say pic.twitter.com/09fBmWql3C — Christal Hayes (@Journo_Christal) January 8, 2021

My heart breaks over the senseless death of Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick, who was injured in yesterday’s assault on the Capitol. To honor his memory, we must ensure that the mob who attacked the People’s House and those who instigated them are held accountable. — Rosa DeLauro (@rosadelauro) January 8, 2021

Security officials resign

The Wednesday rampage that shocked the world and left the country on edge forced the resignations of three top Capitol security officials over the failure to stop the breach.

U.S. Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund, under pressure from congressional leaders, was forced to resign. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell asked for and received the resignation of the Sergeant at Arms of the Senate, Michael Stenger, effective immediately. Paul Irving, the longtime Sergeant at Arms of the House, also resigned.