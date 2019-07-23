106°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Politics and Government

Chelsea Clinton announces birth of 3rd child, named Jasper

The Associated Press
July 22, 2019 - 5:08 pm
 

NEW YORK — Chelsea Clinton has announced the birth of her third child. Jasper Clinton Mezvinsky was born Monday.

The former U.S. first daughter tweeted that she and husband Marc Mezvinsky “are overflowing with love and gratitude and can’t wait to introduce him to his big sister and brother.”

The couple have a daughter, Charlotte, born in 2014 and another son, Aidan, born in 2016.

Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton celebrated the news.

Bill Clinton tweeted that the grandparents are “overjoyed and grateful to meet” their new grandson. Hillary Clinton tweeted that she and her husband “are so thrilled.”

The 39-year-old Clinton and 41-year-old investment banker Mezvinsky have been married since 2010 and live in New York.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Trumps Strength is also a Weakness - Video
One of Donald Trump’s greatest strengths — his ability to shape national narratives — is also a great weakness.
Tax the Rich Bus Tour makes a stop in Las Vegas - Video
The Tax the Rich Bus has stopped in Las Vegas as part of its summer tour. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Assemblywoman Daniele Monroe-Moreno hosts BBQ - Video
Assembly Woman Daniele Monroe-Moreno hosts BBQ to bring the community together to hear about the candidates up for election and for people to gather and have fun.
Democrat Virtual Caucus - Video
The Right Take: Biden's Racially Questionable Comments
Joe Biden has uttered racially charged statements for years. Now that he’s the frontrunner for the Democrat presidential nomination, he may finally face prolonged scrutiny for them.
Christopher Rufo Discusses Homelessness In The USA - VIDEO
Christopher Rufo discusses homelessness in the United States and how politicians can work to improve conditions for those with drug addictions.
Clark County 2019 Election Results - Video
The 2019 Elections wrap up in Clark County including an upset in the Boulder City Mayor race.
Greene discusses Read by 3 and Opportunity Scholarships - VIDEO
The Nevada Legislative Session is over and the results are mixed for Nevada students, according to Tom Greene, Senior regional legislative director, Excel in Ed in Action.
The Right Take New Education Funding Plan - VIDEO
On Monday, Senate Education Committee chair Mo Denis, D-Las Vegas, released a new education funding formula. For years, many Democrat politicians have criticized the current education funding formula, called the Nevada Plan. They claim it’s old and outdated. Their biggest beef is that it doesn’t allocate more money for students who are English Language Learners or live in poverty. The theory is that it’s harder to educate those students and so they need additional services, which costs additional money.
Al Gore Speaks At UNLV About Climate Change - Video
Former Vice President of the United States Al Gore talks to an audience at UNLV about the effects of Climate change and how to switch to renewable sources of energy.
Forum on Wages and Working People Highlights - VIDEO
Presidential candidates Elizabeth Warren, Beto O'Rourke, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, Julian Castro, and John Hickenlooper speak in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Nevada Politics Today Valerie Weber - VIDEO
Valerie Weber sits down with Victor Joecks to discuss her policies and why she is running for Ward 2 of the Las Vegas City Council.
THE LATEST
Former Sen. John Ensign and his wife, Darlene, left, pictured with former Ensign aide Doug Hamp ...
Former Nevada Sen. John Ensign divorces wife
By / RJ

Former Sen. John Ensign, whose political career began to unravel in 2009 after an affair with a top aide’s wife came to light, has divorced his wife of 31 years, Darlene.

In this Sunday, July 21, 2019 photo, a speedboat of Iran's Revolutionary Guard trains a weapon ...
Iran says 17 nationals allegedly recruited by CIA arrested
By Aya Batrawy and Nasser Karimi The Associated Press

The official said the 17 were recruited by the CIA and had “sophisticated training” but did not succeed in their sabotage missions.

Cyclists ride down a path near the Hudson River during high temperatures on Saturday, July 20, ...
NYC mayor calls for probe as Con Edison cut power to 30K in heat
The Associated Press

Mayor Bill de Blasio called for an investigation Monday of power outages that came at the end of this weekend’s oppressive heat, saying he no longer trusts utility Con Edison after it decided to turn off power to thousands of customers.