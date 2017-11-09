ad-fullscreen
Clark County

350 volunteers needed for Clark County homeless event

By Michael Scott Davidson Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 9, 2017
 

Volunteers and donations are needed for an upcoming event that helps pair homeless people with agencies and organizations that offer help.

Project Homeless Connect will be held Tuesday at the Cashman Center. More than 350 volunteers are needed, said Clark County spokesman Dan Kulin.

The event, coordinated by the Nevada Homeless Alliance, helps the homeless find housing, job training, mental health counseling, substance abuse treatment and other services.

Volunteers may choose to help from 6 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., noon to 4:30 p.m. or noon to 7 p.m. Those interested in volunteering can register at nevadahomelessalliance.org/project-homeless-connect.

Kulin said donations of new socks and underwear are also still needed. Anyone interested in donating can email nhagiveaway@gmail.com or call (702) 324-8151.

Project Homeless Connect is free to attend for people who are homeless or at risk for becoming homeless. Attendees will be able to check-in from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Cashman Center is located at 850 N. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas.

