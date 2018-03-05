Alcohol rules, homeless grants highlight Clark County meeting agenda

Alcohol laws, development fees and grant monies to help the homeless are all on the Clark County Commission’s agenda for its regular meeting Tuesday.

Clark County Commissioner Steve Sisolak. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Commission Chairman Steve Sisolak is expected to champion a change that would reduce extra fees developers pay for expedited reviews of their building and zoning plans.

Sisolak wants the fees changed from four-times the normal rate to double. The collected fees help pay for operations by the county building department.

Commissioners will consider awarding federal grant monies totaling $580,000 to a handful of charities helping the homeless. Recipients of the Emergency Solution Grant funds would include the Salvation Army, Shade Tree and St. Jude’s Ranch for Children.

Also up for a vote are several changes to laws governing where and how alcohol can be served in the unincorporated county.

The amendments would allow licensed barbershops and salons to sell beer and wine at a limit of two eight-ounce drinks per customer. The same kind and amount of complimentary beverages could be served to shoppers at stores located inside resort hotels, malls and commercial centers.

Another change would allow some restaurants to charge diners a “corkage fee” to bring and drink their own wine. The patrons would also be allowed to take the remaining wine home.

The public meeting begins at 9 a.m. at the Clark County Government Center, located at 500 S. Grand Central Parkway.

