Children’s nonprofit expected to move into downtown building

Clark County bought a 35,000-square-foot building in downtown Las Vegas for $8.6 million, which will be occupied by the Children’s Advocacy Center Foundation.

Located next to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department headquarters, the retail and industrial building is at 300 S. Martin Luther King Blvd. The building will be renovated and the foundation is expected to move into the building in the coming years, according to Clark County.

Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller of the property, an investor group led by Mark Fine. Clark County represented itself in the deal.

Marlene Fujita Winkel, executive director for Cushman & Wakefield, said the property falls within the city of Las Vegas’ Medical District.

“Originally built in 1994 and situated on more than two acres, this is a unique and quality, single-story showroom,” she said. “The property offers immediate access to the US 95, I-15, and I-515 freeway interchanges, known to locals as ‘The Spaghetti Bowl.’ ”

The Children’s Advocacy Center Foundation is a nonprofit that works in partnership with the Clark County Department of Family Services and the Southern Nevada Children’s Advocacy Center to provide services to families traumatized by abuse and neglect.

