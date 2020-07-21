104°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE RJ APP
Clark County

Clark County backs plan for state to issue bonds for high-speed rail line

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 21, 2020 - 11:59 am
 
Updated July 21, 2020 - 12:14 pm

High-speed rail service between Las Vegas and Southern California moved a step closer to fruition with Clark County pledging support Tuesday for the state’s approval of private activity bonds for the project.

Clark County commissioners unanimously approved the findings made by the state Department of Business and Industry, which will be considered as the state decides whether to issue $200 million in tax-exempt bonds from the state’s allocation limit toward Virgin Trains USA’s planned high-speed rail line.

“We have been working to achieve high-speed rail between Clark County and Southern California for decades, and today’s approval marks a significant milestone in that long process,” Commissioner Michael Naft said. “The project does not use a penny of taxpayer money.”

Internal Revenue Service guidelines allow Virgin to market up to four times the amount of the $200 million in bonding authority, for a total of $800 million.

The bonds could be approved Friday at a special state Finance Board meeting, according to Terry Reynolds, director of the Department of Business and Industry.

In April, a California finance committee approved the allocation of $600 million in tax-exempt bonds for the project, which can be marketed for a total of $2.4 billion in tax-free, private equity bonds, per IRS regulations.

Additionally, the U.S. Department of Transportation in March approved $1 billion in tax-free private bonds for the project.

The bond approvals are reliant upon all Virgin bonds being issued by Sept. 30.

The $4.8 billion rail line would run from Victorville, California, to Las Vegas. Possible future extensions of the line to Rancho Cucamonga and Palmdale, California, would allow riders to transfer onto Metrolink trains to access the Los Angeles area.

This month, Virgin entered into a lease agreement with California to use existing right of way around Interstate 15 for the project.

Virgin entered into a development partnership agreement with the Clark County Department of Aviation to work out any issues that might arise between the two as the rail line is constructed, including dealing with future plans for an airport in Ivanpah that could be constructed between Las Vegas and the California state line.

“This may result in the airport financially participating that would otherwise not have been incorporated into the XpressWest (Virgin Trains) development plans,” Anthony Marnell, minority investor in XpressWest, said at Tuesday’s meeting.

The high-speed service between the Victor Valley area and Las Vegas would include up to 32 trains daily that will travel the 180-mile corridor in approximately 90 minutes. Each train set will have the capacity to accommodate up to 600 passengers.

Plans call for the construction of a two-story train station on 14 of 110 acres owned by Virgin and located off Las Vegas Boulevard between El Dorado Lane and Robindale Road.

The Las Vegas station would include a seven-story tall parking garage, outdoor drinking and dining possibilities, a self-ticketing area, a departure lobby, retail space, baggage claim and office space.

Virgin plans to offer multiple classes of service with travelers able to reserve specific seats and at times that fit their travel schedules. On-board food and beverage services will be available, along with free high-speed Wi-Fi.

Plans call for groundbreaking on the project to occur before the end of the year, with service slated to begin by the end of 2023. Projections by the developer state the project will remove up to 3 million vehicles annually from the busy I-15 corridor, significantly reducing carbon dioxide emissions as result.

“I think it will be wonderful for bringing tourists from California to Southern Nevada,” County Commissioner Justin Jones said. “Train travel will be a fantastic option for people who want to come to Las Vegas or want to go to California in an environmentally sensitive way.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Trump announces arrest of MS-13 leaders in Nevada, New York
Trump announces arrest of MS-13 leaders in Nevada, New York
2
Court rules Nevada has to immediately pay some gig workers
Court rules Nevada has to immediately pay some gig workers
3
Nearly 950 new coronavirus cases, 1 death reported Monday in Nevada
Nearly 950 new coronavirus cases, 1 death reported Monday in Nevada
4
Fines for 2 businesses not following COVID-19 safety rules
Fines for 2 businesses not following COVID-19 safety rules
5
School warned child’s home life was ‘a recipe for disaster.’ Then Aaron died.
School warned child’s home life was ‘a recipe for disaster.’ Then Aaron died.
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
COVID-19 case reported at Legislature's special session - Video
A person who was inside the Nevada Legislature Building has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, Legislative Counsel Bureau Director Brenda Erdoes said Friday, July 10. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump Pushing for Reopening Schools and In-Person Learning - Video
Donald Trump launched an effort on Wednesday to reopen schools across the United States with in-person learning.
Special session to tackle $1.2B budget deficit in special session Wednesday - VIDEO
Closing the state’s $1.2 billion budget hole will be the prime focus of the upcoming special legislative session that will convene at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Carson City, according to a proclamation issued by Gov. Steve Sisolak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lawmakers to tackle $1.2B budget deficit in special session Wednesday - VIDEO
Closing the state’s $1.2 billion budget hole will be the prime focus of the upcoming special legislative session that will convene at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Carson City, according to a proclamation issued by Gov. Steve Sisolak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark County Democratic leaders resign
Several key Clark County Democratic Party leaders have resigned as progressive leadership has swelled in recent months.
Dream Big Nevada celebrates DACA ruling - VIDEO
The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday rejected President Donald Trump’s effort to end legal protections under DACA for 650,000 young immigrants. Astrid Silva, founder of Dream Big Nevada, discusses the temporary victory and the next step for Dreamers.
Councilwoman Michele Fiore walks out of city council meeting - Video
Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore walks out of a City Council meeting during public comments.
Mitt Romney marches in Washington, D.C., protest - Video
On Sunday, Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah joined a group of protesters marching through Washington, D.C. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada gyms, bars that do not serve food can reopen Friday - VIDEO
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday evening said Phase 2 of the state’s Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery will begin on Friday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Rep. Horsford admits to having affair - VIDEO
Nevada Congressman Steven Horsford admitted to having an affair with Gabriela Linder, a former intern for Sen. Harry Reid. Linder detailed her account of the affair in a podcast she called, "Mistress for Congress." (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak says businesses will begin reopening under phase 1 - VIDEO
The first phase of reopening Nevada’s businesses will begin Saturday, May 9, Gov. Steve Sisolak said Thursday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden denies Tara Reade's sexual assault allegation - VIDEO
The former senate aide claims Biden assaulted her in 1993 when he was a senator. Biden first denied the accusations via a public post on Medium. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
RJ interview with Sisolak on the reopening plan for Nevada - VIDEO
The Las Vegas Review-Journal interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak on the plan for reopening Nevada during the coronavirus pandemic. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak reacts to Goodman CNN interview- VIDEO
Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman repeated her call to immediately reopen businesses during an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Wednesday, leading to a reaction from Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark County ordinance targets housing discrimination
By / RJ

Under an ordinance to be introduced by the county commission on Tuesday, it would be illegal to refuse to either rent, negotiate or make available a property to someone based solely on their source of income or if they were previously evicted for reasons caused by the pandemic.

If you have information that a child is being abused or neglected, call Clark County Department ...
How to report child abuse or neglect in Nevada
By / RJ

Nevada Department of Health Human Services’ Division of Child Family Services conducts CPS investigations in rural areas, and Washoe and Clark counties have their own agencies.