Clark County Commissioner Scow surprises with resignation announcement

Clark County Commissioner Mary Beth Scow looks on during a public forum discussing a plan to reorganize the Clark County School District at Henderson City Hall on Thursday, July 28, 2016. Joshua Dahl/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Clark County Commissioner Mary Beth Scow abruptly announced plans to resign her seat during the close of Tuesday’s county commission meeting.

Scow, in the midst of the her second term as District G commissioner, said she will resign as soon as Gov. Brian Sandoval appoints her replacement, but not later than June 30.

Audibly holding back tears, Scow said she wants to spend more time with her family, which includes nine children, 37 grandchildren and her 89-year-old mother.

“This does not mean I will completely abandon involvement in our community,” said Scow, 64, during the meeting. “I’ll always be an active and passionate participant in the activities and issues of Nevada and will continue — how and when I can — to serve the people of this community I love.”

Scow declined an interview after the meeting.

A Denver native, Scow moved to Las Vegas in 1977. Before joining the County Commission, she served three terms on the Clark County School District’s Board of Trustees and many other education-related boards.

Scow was first elected to the commission in 2010. She was reelected in 2014, and could have run for a final four-year term next year.

Unexpected

Scow’s fellow commissioners appeared shocked by the news of her resignation. Commissioners Steve Sisolak and Larry Brown both said they were unaware of Scow’s decision until she publicly announced it.

“I knew she was contemplating or planning not to run again for re-election, but this caught me a little off guard,” Sisolak said. “She’s always had her priorities in order. Her family comes first, and that’s what she showed again today.”

“It opens up a huge void on this commission,” Brown said. “There’s been a great balance here. She’s been a voice of moderation, a voice of reason. … We have a lot of work to do to even begin to identify someone who can begin to fill her shoes.”

Scow’s appointed replacement must live in District G and be from the same political party. Scow is a Democrat, and District G covers Henderson and other parts of the southeastern Las Vegas Valley.

The last commissioner to resign was District B representative Tom Collins in August 2015. Collins also cited family matters.

Sandoval appointed former state Assembly Speaker Marilyn Kirkpatrick to Collins’ seat later that month. She remains on the commission.

