75°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Clark County

Clark County commissioner should resign, Nevada GOP says

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 25, 2023 - 6:40 pm
 
Updated April 25, 2023 - 6:48 pm
Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones, seen in March 2022. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones, seen in March 2022. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones, seen in March 2022. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones, seen in March 2022. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Nevada Republican Party is calling on Democratic Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones to resign following a judge’s ruling that Jones was not truthful about deleting important text messages as part of a long-running legal dispute.

“Another day, another Democrat corruption scandal coming to light,” the Nevada Republican Party said in a statement Tuesday. “It is unacceptable that Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones deliberately destroyed evidence in an attempt to hide his corrupt actions from the court and from Nevada taxpayers.”

Federal Magistrate Judge Elayna Youchah in the ruling concluded that Jones had intentionally deleted text messages from his cell phone pertaining to efforts to halt a residential development atop Blue Diamond Hill, near Red Rock Canyon. Developer Jim Rhodes has been trying to build homes on the ridge for years, although development has been stalled by disputes with the county and conservationists opposed to the plan.

The state GOP called on Attorney General Aaron Ford and Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson to investigate Jones, although those agencies don’t generally get involved in civil lawsuits. The party also called for the State Bar of Nevada to investigate; Youchah declined to refer Jones for discipline to the Bar, but said attorneys for Rhodes could do so.

The party also said that laws around government transparency need to be strengthened and penalties should be codified.

“The residents of Commission District F deserve real representation, not someone more concerned with dodging the law than representing their district,” the party said in the statement.

But residents of the district did have that opportunity in November, when Jones faced an unusually tough election against Republican Drew Johnson, who led in ballots immediately after Election Day but ultimately lost the election after mail ballots were counted. The final tally saw Jones win by just 336 votes out of more than 107,000 cast.

Jones declined to comment Tuesday but pointed the Review-Journal to his previous statement that said he would not discuss the matter while the litigation is pending.

“I continue to remain focused on serving the needs of my constituents and working to make Clark County a better place to live, work and raise a family,” he said via text.

Bradley Schrager, a local political law attorney who represents Democrats, said in a text that this is a civil matter being handled by judges who are weighing the evidence appropriately.

“It’s pretty rich, however, to read the statements of state and county GOP officials who tried to usurp the Electoral College process and whom have lied endlessly about Nevada elections for years,” he said. “The bell will toll for them as well, before too long.”

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Clark County commissioner lied about missing texts, judge says
Clark County commissioner lied about missing texts, judge says
2
2 Nevada Republicans have a new favorite for president
2 Nevada Republicans have a new favorite for president
3
Limits on home water use in Las Vegas move closer to reality
Limits on home water use in Las Vegas move closer to reality
4
DeSantis leads Trump in Nevada, GOP poll says
DeSantis leads Trump in Nevada, GOP poll says
5
A’s want $500M in public money for Las Vegas ballpark
A’s want $500M in public money for Las Vegas ballpark
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Clark County commissioner lied about missing texts, judge says
Clark County commissioner lied about missing texts, judge says
What Are They Hiding? County withholds records about ex-official
What Are They Hiding? County withholds records about ex-official
Clark County Republican Party meeting canceled for 3rd time
Clark County Republican Party meeting canceled for 3rd time
Clark County lottery ranks applicants for short-term rental licenses
Clark County lottery ranks applicants for short-term rental licenses
Clark County amends short-term rental ordinance
Clark County amends short-term rental ordinance
Bid to criminalize fake elector schemes moves forward in state Senate
Bid to criminalize fake elector schemes moves forward in state Senate